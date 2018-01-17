HSS orders Sectra’s 3D pre-operative planning solution for improving patient outcomes

January 17, 2018

International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra announces that Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), one of the most renowned orthopaedic hospitals in the US, has ordered Sectra’s 3D pre-operative planning solution. The software will provide HSS orthopaedic surgeons with advanced tools to enhance visualization of complex cases with the goal of improving patient outcomes.

“Sectra’s innovative 3D solutions will enable us to make full use of the acquired images, resulting in cutting edge delivery of care to our orthopaedic patients,” says William M. Ricci, MD, Chief of Orthopaedic Trauma Service at HSS. “This 3D platform will improve the quality of pre-operative planning with potential for improved surgical outcomes.”

The 3D pre-operative planning solution includes tools that allow the surgeon to render standard CT images into a three-dimensional interactive image that can be segmented, manipulated, mirrored, templated and 3D printed. The software will integrate with the existing Sectra radiology PACS at HSS to enable surgeons immediate access from anywhere in the hospital.

“This agreement adds software tools for advanced 3D virtual fracture reduction and trauma planning as well as efficient tools for 3D spine planning into the hands of all surgeons at HSS,” says Gustaf Schwang, General Manager Business Unit Orthopaedics at Sectra. “It also includes collaborative development of software, intended to deepen both companies’ leadership position in our respective markets.”

https://sectra.com/medical/news-press-releases/?item=5870BF0DE259FBB3

