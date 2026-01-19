New initiative boosts surveillance imaging, cuts mortality after aortic aneurysm repair

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Michigan Medicine - University of MichiganJan 19 2026

Through a statewide partnership, hospitals in Michigan drastically increased the number of patients who receive follow up imaging after undergoing aortic aneurysm repair, according to a recent study.

The rate of imaging in the year following endovascular aneurysm repair, or EVAR, improved from nearly 28% in 2017 to just below 80% in 2023.

Patients who participated in surveillance imaging had a nearly 60% decrease in the likelihood of dying within one year of surgery, after controlling for other comorbidities.

The results are published in Circulation: Population Health and Outcomes.

"EVAR is now more common that open surgery, yet as many as 57% of patients were missing essential follow up imaging," said first author Frank M. Davis, M.D., assistant professor of surgery at University of Michigan Medical School and vascular surgeon at the U-M Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center.

"Through this partnership, we saw sweeping improvements in surveillance imaging that will allow clinicians to detect early problems that can lead to device failure or future, threatening complications such as aortic rupture."

Current guidelines from the Society for Vascular Surgeons recommend annual lifelong surveillance after EVAR with CT scanning or ultrasound.

More than 30 hospitals participated in the improvement initiative that offered financial insurance reimbursement for encouraging surveillance imaging in the year following endovascular repair of abdominal aortic aneurysm.

Related Stories

The initiative formed through the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, or BMC2, registry.

The consortium, housed at Michigan Medicine, is comprised of hospitals across the state of Michigan that use data they collect to inform quality projects, and improve care and patient outcomes.

Before the study, the rate of EVAR surveillance imaging just one year after the operation varied in Michigan from 3.7% at smaller hospitals to 62.5% at larger facilities.

The effort led to improvement across Michigan hospitals and was not driven by high-performing health care systems.

By 2023, 95% of participating hospitals had EVAR surveillance rates above 60%.

The long term success of a surveillance program like this depends on identifying processes at each participating hospital that can be built into routine practice, making them easier for health care teams to sustain."

Nicholas Osborne, M.D., M.S., senior author, Ramon Bergeur M.D., Ph.D., Research Professor of Vascular Surgery at U-M Medical School and director of BMC2

Each year, around 200,000 Americans are affected by abdominal aortic aneurysm.

Around 14% of patients who have EVAR require a second procedure within four to five years and less than 2% experience late aortic rupture as a complication.

Patients who received surveillance imaging during the study period had a higher number of repeat interventions than those who did not get imaging.

Their mortality rate, however, was significantly lower.

Past studies have mixed results as to whether follow up imaging is associated with reduced risk of death after endovascular repair.

Researchers say future studies using BMC2 data will assess mortality risk after five and 10 years of surveillance.

"This study demonstrates the importance of BMC2, as implementation of quality programs across the state of Michigan care lead to substantial improvement in care for patients including those who have aortic surgery," Davis said.

Source:

Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Journal reference:

Davis, F. M., et al. (2026) Association Between Creation of an Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Surveillance Program and 1-Year Follow-Up and Mortality in the State of Michigan, United States. Circulation: Population Health and Outcomes. DOI: 10.1161/CIRCOUTCOMES.125.012472. https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCOUTCOMES.125.012472

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

A North Carolina hospital was slated to open in 2025. Mired in bureaucracy, it’s still a dirt field.
Simple hospital program reduces severe maternal infections by 32%
Take-home methadone provides a lifesaving bridge to recovery after hospitalization
Oregon hospital races to build a tsunami shelter as FEMA fights to cut its funding
Hospital study shows adrenaline's rapid impact on cardiac arrest
Hospital-level care at home found to be feasible for rural patients with acute conditions
Circadian rhythms can influence outcomes related to influenza infections
Infection-related hospital stays linked to higher risk of developing dementia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Lung to gut movement of hospital-acquired bacterium raises the risk of sepsis