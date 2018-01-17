International SOS, Chatham House sign partnership agreement to further advance Global Health Security Agenda

January 17, 2018

Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, and International SOS, the world's leading medical and travel security risks company, have signed a partnership agreement. This is to further advance Global Health Security Agenda as part of the IDRAM initiative the companies have been collaborating on previously.

Francesca Viliani, Head of Public Health Consulting Services and Community Health Programmes at International SOS, said, "Our partnership with Chatham House will enable us to spearhead meaningful collaboration across disciplines and bring together thought leaders in both the private and public sector to drive impactful health initiatives. Our first activity aims to develop a community-based surveillance system, specific for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This is targeted to speed up the response time and reduce the human and economic costs of disease outbreaks. This is critical to the region and the current ongoing cholera outbreak in the country highlights the importance of multi-sectoral partnerships for outbreak management."

Related Stories

Osman Dar, Project Director of the One Health work stream at the Chatham House Centre on Global Health Security, said, "Our partners are integral to achieving the aims and objectives of the Centre. International SOS will bring a host of medical insight to support our joint projects and we are pleased to start the partnership with such an important initiative that will really make a difference to the people in DRC."

The partnership's first activity, funded and hosted by Ending Pandemics (formerly the Skoll Global Threats Fund), will be a workshop in Dar es Salaam: Participatory One Health Disease Detection in the Democratic Republic of Congo: A Technical Workshop on 27-28 February 2018. The workshop will bring together local health authorities, state health agencies, universities, and international organisations from around the world. It will help to identify how community-based disease detection and mitigation initiatives, trialled by Ending Pandemics in Thailand and Tanzania, might be successfully applied in the DRC.

Source:

https://www.internationalsos.com/newsroom/news-releases/chatham-house-and-international-sos-sign-partnership-agreement-jan-17-2018

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Strength-based exercise may be just as important for health as aerobic activities, study shows
Study highlights overlooked impact of sugar-sweetened beverages on oral health
Mushrooms contain high amounts of antioxidants that combat aging and promote health
Scarlet fever rates in England hit highest level in 50 years
Vaccines in the Aging Population
Australian government urged to sue tobacco companies
Risk of cervical cancer may dramatically increase in older women, study states
Whole of Britain to be put on a diet plan come March

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Dr. Thomas Mueller is the Director of Product Management in the AFM business unit of Bruker’s Nano Surfaces Division. Thomas has been with Bruker for 12 years having held positions in applications and product management, and is the author of over 50 publications, reviews, and application notes.

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

It is important to select the proper camera for fluorescence microscopy which has high sensitivity and low noise, to avoid photo bleaching your sample. A monochrome camera is also preferred for fluorescence imaging because it does not have a color filter pattern superimposed over the image sensor. Since the microscope’s filter wheel selects which wavelength makes its way to the sensor, a monochrome camera allows equal signal detection on all pixels and increases the overall sensitivity of the camera.

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology

Mr. Mingjie Xie, MSc, MBA, is the co-founder and CEO of Rapid Novor Inc. He is a computer scientist by training andreceived his MSc degree from Western University in the field of bioinformatics. He received his MBA degree from Richard Ivey School of Business to pursue his interests in business. Prior to co-founding Rapid Novor Inc, Mingjie is the COO of a bioinformatics software company.

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Measles outbreak alarms public health officials