AANA and VirtaMed collaborate to advance arthroscopic surgery training

The Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA) and VirtaMed have signed a two-year collaboration agreement making VirtaMed the preferred and exclusive partner for virtual reality simulation training. AANA and VirtaMed will work together to advance and improve the training of arthroscopic surgery skills and standards for proficiency-based training curricula by leveraging the latest virtual reality simulation technology and AANA’s expertise in Arthroscopic Surgery education.

Residents training on the VirtaMed ArthroS™ at the OLC in January 2018.

The most immediate result of the contract, signed in January 2018, is that the Orthopedic Learning Center (OLC) in Rosemont, IL, will be equipped with VirtaMed ArthroS™ simulators for knee, shoulder and hip arthroscopy training, as well as FAST basic skills training. “We are excited about the opportunity to add high-fidelity simulation into our selection of educational tools. VirtaMed’s top-notch virtual reality simulators are a perfect match to the new OLC with upgraded facilities and state-of-the-art technologies,” says AANA President Robert E. Hunter, M.D.

“We have assessed all virtual reality arthroscopy simulators on the market, and VirtaMed was clearly the best fit to partner with AANA,” says AANA CEO Laura Downes, CAE. “The combination of lifelike anatomic models, high-fidelity graphics and original tools adapted for simulation make the VirtaMed ArthroS™ the closest thing to real surgery.”

AANA and VirtaMed will create new content for the simulator in all its disciplines, as well as a learning curriculum that fully leverages competency-based simulation training and assessment. The two organizations will begin with creating curriculums and proficiency exams shortly after they have collected data from course participants as well as faculty and the more experienced members of AANA early this year.

VirtaMed simulators enable proficiency-based learning as well as skills assessment. VirtaMed and AANA want to use these tools to create standards and best practices for arthroscopic training and assessment across the United States. “Our goal is to improve patient care by advancing education in arthroscopy, and we want to ensure all arthroscopic surgeons have access to high-quality skills training and continuous education. Working with VirtaMed’s first-rate simulators, experienced developers and dedicated education specialists will help us reach that goal,” explains AANA Learning Center Committee Chair, Joseph C. Tauro, M.D.

“We are honored to have been selected as the preferred and exclusive partner by such an influential organization,” says Rick Hoedt, General Manager at VirtaMed Inc. “With the various medtech customers and other societies we have as partners, it is further proof that our product and services lead the market in realism and that VirtaMed really is the go-to partner for surgical simulation. We share the same goals as AANA regarding education and training and are excited to join forces officially to enhance arthroscopy education. We’re also looking forward to working together with residency programs and simulation centers around the country and world to implement the new standard and to share best practices and standardization for improving patient safety.”