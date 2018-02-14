Scientists discover new gene that may protect against heart disease

February 14, 2018

Scientists have identified a gene that may play a protective role in preventing heart disease. Their research revealed that the gene, called MeXis, acts within key cells inside clogged arteries to help remove excess cholesterol from blood vessels.

Published in the journal Nature Medicine, the UCLA-led study in mice found that MeXis controls the expression of a protein that pumps cholesterol out of cells in the artery wall.

MeXis is an example of a "selfish" gene, one that is presumed to have no function because it does not make a protein product. However, recent studies have suggested that these so-called "unhelpful" genes can actually perform important biological functions without making proteins and instead producing a special class of molecules called long non-coding RNAs, or lncRNAs.

Related Stories

"What this study tells us is that lncRNAs are important for the inner workings of cells involved in the development of heart disease," said Dr. Peter Tontonoz, senior author of the study. He is also the Frances and Albert Piansky Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. "Considering many genes like MeXis have completely unknown functions, our study suggests that further exploring how other long non-coding RNAs act will lead to exciting insights into both normal physiology and disease."

In the study, researchers found that mice lacking MeXis had almost twice as many blockages in their blood vessels compared to mice with normal MeXis levels. In addition, boosting MeXis levels made cells more effective at removing excess cholesterol.

In the next phase of the study, researchers will further explore how MeXis affects the function of cells in the artery wall and will test various approaches to altering MeXis activity. The researchers are interested in finding out if MeXis could be targeted for therapy of cardiovascular disease.

"The idea that lncRNAs are directly involved in very common ailments such as plaque buildup within arteries offers new ways of thinking about how to treat and diagnose heart disease," said Dr. Tamer Sallam, the study's lead author. Sallam is an assistant professor in the department of medicine and co-director of UCLA Center for Cholesterol Management. "There is likely a good reason why genes that make RNAs rather than proteins exist. A key question for us moving forward is how they may be involved in health and disease."

Source:

http://newsroom.ucla.edu/releases/newly-discovered-gene-may-protect-against-heart-disease

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

International research collaboration finds genetic mutation linked to Crohn's disease
Study of men with inherited DNA repair mutations opens new therapeutic avenues in prostate cancer
Gene expression is rhythmic in most tissue types
Debate sessions at Acute Cardiovascular Care 2018 to focus on treatment for heart attack patients
Researchers test effectiveness of investigational drug in treating diastolic dysfunction of the heart
UNC gene therapy scientists uncover viral barcode to penetrate blood-brain barrier
New blood test could provide clues as to why some patients are at higher risk after heart attack
Novel genetic mutations may explain link between high HDL cholesterol and reduced heart disease risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Cannabis Quality and Contamination Testing

Dr. Bob Clifford has published and presented over 125 papers in the fields of food, pharmaceutical, environmental, energy, geology, material science, photonics, and cannabis. However, his true love is in food. After graduating with his Ph.D., he left his job with the FDA for Shimadzu where he has worked for the last 26 years.

Cannabis Quality and Contamination Testing

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Myriad’s myRisk Hereditary Cancer test finds inherited gene mutations in more than 12% of prostate cancer patients