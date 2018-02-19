Emergency nurses experience regular verbal and physical abuse

February 19, 2018

The first ever review of the experience of hospital A&E staff reveals that they have resigned themselves to patient violence and aggression.

In the UK, there were over 1.3million total reported assaults on NHS staff in 2016.  Around the world, one in four hospital staff has experienced physical abuse.

A review co-authored by Dr Ian Smith and Dr Rebecca Ashton looked at the experiences of staff in 18 countries.

They found that the highest reports of both verbal and physical aggression are in Accident and Emergency departments, with nurses subject to regular verbal and physical abuse.

Related Stories

Clinical psychologist Dr Ian Smith from Lancaster University said: "Staff appear to passively accept violence and aggression, often when preventative and reactive strategies were inconsistently enforced."

One healthcare worker said: "People can swear at us, spit at us, bite at us…try and hurt us and nobody puts an incident report in."

Staff saw some patient's violence as being more in their control than others.

"If the patient has dementia, that's a bit different than a drunk patient or just a patient angry about waiting time."

But Drs  Ashton and Smith said staff often missed signs of increasing aggression before an attack, and found it hard to understand why they were being attacked then they were trying to help.

Staff also found it difficult to be both a caregiver and the target of abuse.  

"My biggest hurdle was that I feel like a victim, rather than getting to be in the "superman" role."

The studies reviewed revealed staff managing in isolation, often feeling inadequate and guilty.

"Nobody cared at all, not even the head nurse. You feel abandoned."

Experiencing violence and aggression led to feelings of powerlessness, with some reluctant to work in Emergency Departments.

The authors said: "These accounts imply that staff's sense of self-worth was dependent on their ability to care and "rescue" patients."

Source:

http://www.lancaster.ac.uk/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Malnutrition remains underdiagnosed, undertreated for decades among hospitalized patients
Pilot study tests home hospital model for acutely ill adults in the U.S.
Elderly women take longest time to arrive at the hospital after myocardial infarction, study reveals
The Valley Hospital uses novel mobile app to enhance pre-hospital emergency care
Isosec introduces first Virtual Smartcard for NHS Trusts and clinicians
Patient satisfaction, good caregiver communication linked to reduced risk of hospital readmission
AQURE Enterprise POC data management system implemented at the University of Leicester Hospitals NHS Trust
Massachusetts General Hospital to participate in PanFAM-1 hereditary pancreatic cancer risk study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

STReM stands for Super Time-Resolved Microscopy, and as STORM, PALM, and other methods are designed to improve spatial resolution of optical microscopy, we desire to improve the time resolution. STReM makes use of point spread function engineering to encode fast events into each camera frame.

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Lisa G. Lawson has over 25 years’ experience in supporting large and small pharmaceutical companies in contamination control, including cleaning and disinfection strategies, aseptic manufacturing and use of risk-based approaches to microbiological quality challenges

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
ED-based geriatrics transition care nurse helps avoid hospital admissions