Actual experiences with modern breast radiation therapy found to be better than expected

February 26, 2018

A new study reveals that many patients with breast cancer have misconceptions and fears about radiation therapy, but their actual experiences with modern breast radiation therapy are better than they expected. In the study published early online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, most patients agreed that their initial negative impressions were unfounded.

Over the past 20 years, there have been significant advances in how radiation therapy for breast cancer is delivered, allowing clinicians to spare critical organs, create an individual radiation plan for each patient, and deliver radiation in more convenient schedules. Nonetheless, many patients have fears and misconceptions about radiation therapy.

To get a better sense of patients' views concerning modern radiation therapy, a team led by Susan McCloskey, MD, MSHS, and Narek Shaverdian, MD, of the University of California Los Angeles, surveyed 502 patients who were treated for breast cancer between 2012 and 2016. Among the 327 patients who responded to the survey, 83 percent underwent breast conservation therapy (defined as lumpectomy and radiation therapy).

Related Stories

"We wanted to look at the patients' perspective of the breast cancer radiation experience, to have tangible real-world data to guide future patients and providers in their decision making," said Dr. Shaverdian.

Sixty-eight percent of surveyed patients stated that they initially had little to no knowledge about radiation therapy; however, 47 percent reported that they had heard frightening stories about it. Only 2 percent of patients agreed that the negative stories they previously heard about radiation therapy were actually true. Also, 83 percent reported that short-term radiation side effects—such as breast pain, work limitations, and family disruptions—were less than or as expected, and 84 percent of patients said this about long-term side effects.

The survey revealed that 93 percent of breast conservation patients and 81 percent of mastectomy patients agreed with the statement "If future patients knew the real truth about radiation therapy, they would be less scared about treatment."

"The word radiation itself sounds frightening and is associated with many negative news stories, but the implications of this study are that, in actuality, radiation therapy for breast cancer is a much better treatment experience than perceived," said Dr. McCloskey. "We hope these real-world data from the voices of past patients can give future patients a better understanding of modern breast radiation therapy when making treatment decisions."

Source:

http://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/american-cancer-society/most-breast-cancer-patients-experiences-radiation-therapy-are-

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Persistent bloating can be a sign of ovarian cancer, warns charity
Research finds rising trend in incidence of merkel cell carcinoma
Connection between heart disease and cancer treatment
Local environment plays crucial role in aggressiveness of breast cancer
Cancer initiation found to be similar across organs
Efficacy of cancer immunotherapy increased by deactivating tumor defence mechanism
Researchers discover five new genetic changes that may increase pancreatic cancer risk
Aggressive cancer stem cells can now be isolated successfully in a scientific breakthrough

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

STReM stands for Super Time-Resolved Microscopy, and as STORM, PALM, and other methods are designed to improve spatial resolution of optical microscopy, we desire to improve the time resolution. STReM makes use of point spread function engineering to encode fast events into each camera frame.

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Lisa G. Lawson has over 25 years’ experience in supporting large and small pharmaceutical companies in contamination control, including cleaning and disinfection strategies, aseptic manufacturing and use of risk-based approaches to microbiological quality challenges

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Rare immune cell may prove to be potent weapon in fighting against cancer