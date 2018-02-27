K2M announces licensure of BACS Data Management tool to ISSGF

BACS digital platform partnership furthers patient data collection efforts to help improve treatment of spinal pathologies

K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "K2M"), a global leader of complex spine and minimally invasive solutions focused on achieving three-dimensional Total Body Balance™, today announced the licensure of its BACS® Data Management tool to the International Spine Study Group Foundation (ISSGF) for collecting spine patient data, including patient reported outcome measures (PROMs), as part of the ISSGF’s globally recognized research studies.

BACS Data Management is K2M’s cloud-based data collection and operative reporting system to track outcome metrics on surgical and non-surgical spine patients. These patients use tablets to report symptoms throughout their full episode of care, and surgeons can seamlessly input and analyze diagnostic data, surgical information, and radiographic imagery to better determine treatment specific to each patient.

“On behalf of the ISSGF, I am pleased that K2M’s BACS Data Management system will support our vision of translating clinical research into care of patients with many different spinal pathologies,” said Shay Bess, MD, founder and president of the ISSGF. “Effectively collecting and assessing clinical data is an important aspect for not only tracking patient outcomes, but also for identifying the most effective treatment options. K2M is an innovation leader in spine care and we are excited to partner with them in this effort.”

The ISSGF is a group of approximately 30 surgeons from around the world dedicated to the advancement of treatment for adults with spinal deformity. Members of the ISSGF practice at sites across the United States, Canada, and Japan, combining efforts to produce meaningful, cutting-edge research with the goal of advancing the evaluation, treatment, and outcomes for adult spinal deformity. The members constantly analyze the clinical applications of their research, working to put their findings into the context of improved patient care and outcomes. The ISSGF has presented more than 900 abstracts and published more than 200 manuscripts since the foundation was formed in 2010.

“K2M and the International Spine Study Group Foundation share a common belief—that advancements in spinal surgery increasingly come from technologies that let surgeons put the entire patient journey at the heart of treatment,” said K2M Chairman, President, and CEO Eric Major. “K2M continues to offer solutions to address the ever-changing healthcare landscape; K2M’s BACS Data Management allows the ISSGF to effectively and efficiently collect patient data as they develop predictive analytics models to help physicians tailor treatment approaches specific to each patient’s pathology.”

BACS Data Management is part of K2M’s comprehensive Balance ACS® (BACS) platform, which applies three-dimensional solutions across the entire clinical care continuum to help drive quality outcomes in spine patients. BACS provides solutions to help surgeons achieve balance of the spine by addressing each anatomical vertebral segment with a 360-degree approach to the axial, coronal, and sagittal planes, emphasizing Total Body Balance as an important component of surgical success.