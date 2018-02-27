Study finds no relationship between hormonal birth control and depression

February 27, 2018

A new study carried out by the researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center proved that hormonal birth control and depression are in no way related to each other, relieving patients concerns.

Credit: Image Point FR/ Shutterstock.com

Dr. Brett Worly, the lead study author and OB/GYN at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, said: "Depression is a concern for a lot of women when they're starting hormonal contraception, particularly when they're using specific types that have progesterone. Based on our findings, this side effect shouldn't be a concern for most women, and they should feel comfortable knowing they're making a safe choice."

Related Stories

Researchers reviewed numerous studies on the mental health impacts of contraceptives. They incorporated data related to several contraception methods, including implants, injections, and pills.

The researchers also reviewed studies which assessed the impacts of hormonal birth control on adolescents, postpartum women, and women with a history of depression. All findings concluded that there was insufficient evidence to prove the association between birth control and depression.

Adolescents and pregnant moms will sometimes have a higher risk of depression, not necessarily because of the medicine they're taking, but because they have that risk to start with. For those patients, it's important that they have a good relationship with their healthcare provider so they can get the appropriate screening done - regardless of the medications they're on."

Dr. Brett Worly, Ohio State Wexner Medical Center

According to Dr. Worly, the concerns of the patients are valid, and he recommends women continue having open and honest discussions with their doctor about the suitable birth control options.

Dr. Worly added:"We live in a media-savvy age where if one or a few people have severe side effects, all of a sudden, that gets amplified to every single person. The biggest misconception is that birth control leads to depression. For most patients that's just not the case."

In the USA, most women have tried at least one form of contraception in their lives, with nearly 37 million women currently using birth control. Among the current users, 67% have opted for a non-permanent hormonal method, such as oral pills, but 30% of these users have discontinued their use as a result of dissatisfaction with potential side effects.

Source:

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-02/m-oss022318.php

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Postnatal depression impacts mother-child relationships for longer time frame
DASH diet may lower rates of depression over time
Nurse calls cops after new mom seeks help for depression. Right call?
DASH diet benefits extends beyond hypertension to preventing depression
MS patients who feel stigmatized more likely to suffer from depression
Researchers find no evidence to support link between hormonal birth control and depression
Patients with acne have increased risk of developing major depression
Study provides new evidence of biological link between diet and depression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

STReM stands for Super Time-Resolved Microscopy, and as STORM, PALM, and other methods are designed to improve spatial resolution of optical microscopy, we desire to improve the time resolution. STReM makes use of point spread function engineering to encode fast events into each camera frame.

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Lisa G. Lawson has over 25 years’ experience in supporting large and small pharmaceutical companies in contamination control, including cleaning and disinfection strategies, aseptic manufacturing and use of risk-based approaches to microbiological quality challenges

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Women with depression and fatigue at increased risk for work-related injuries, study finds