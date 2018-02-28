New study provides better understanding of asymmetric cell division

February 28, 2018

Stem cells are the basic material from which mature, specialised cells such as muscle and blood cells are produced -- this process is known as differentiation. One way that stem cells do this without depleting themselves is through asymmetric cell division. Through asymmetric division, a stem cell produces a new stem cell and another cell that undergoes differentiation, producing a mature cell.

Studies on neural stem cells (NSCs) from fruit fly larvae have made huge contribution to our understanding of asymmetric division. Understanding asymmetric division is important because disruption of this process can result in excess NSCs formation or failure to produce mature brain cells, which in turn can cause tumour formation or neurodevelopmental disorders.

Related Stories

While previous studies have established that a certain type of membrane lipids called phosphatidylinositol (PI) lipids is involved asymmetry of several cell types, the role of PI lipids in asymmetric division of NSCs is not well understood. In a new study, scientists sought to understand the role of PI lipids in fruit fly neural stem cells, and focused on two proteins critical for the biosynthesis of membrane lipids: phosphatidylinositol transfer proteins (PITPs) and PI4KIIIα. The study was led by Associate Professor Wang Hongyan, Deputy Director of Neuroscience & Behavioral Disorders Program from Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, and her collaborators from Texas A&A University in the United States and Mechanobiology Institute of the National University of Singapore.

These proteins were chosen because the counterparts of both proteins in mammals are associated with neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Huntington's, and cancers. Notably, the team found a new role for a PITP protein called Vibrator, which along with PI4KIIIα, play important roles in asymmetric division, a complex process that involves numerous players acting on each other. They noted that the lipid binding and transfer activities are particularly important for asymmetric division.

The team also found evidence that the mouse counterparts complement the phenotypes of fly vibrator mutants in the brains. While this implies that their work likely extends to mammals, further work will be needed to confirm if the roles of the proteins and lipids Professor Wang and her team elucidated are the same as in mammals.

Neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's, and cancers -- these diseases are still not well managed. Published in

Source:

https://www.duke-nus.edu.sg/news/unpacking-asymmetric-cell-division

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New discovery could accelerate clinical translation of stem cell-based therapies
Discovery may result in new medication to build stronger muscles in old age
New low-cost microfluidic device brings single-cell technology to bedside
Researchers discover that activation of specific enzyme may help suppress tumor metastasis
University of Guelph researcher discovers cause of nerve cell death in Parkinson's disease
Penn study sheds new light on immune cell identity
Sartorius’ second Research Xchange Forum spotlights regenerative medicine and cell therapy
Rare immune cell may prove to be potent weapon in fighting against cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

STReM stands for Super Time-Resolved Microscopy, and as STORM, PALM, and other methods are designed to improve spatial resolution of optical microscopy, we desire to improve the time resolution. STReM makes use of point spread function engineering to encode fast events into each camera frame.

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Lisa G. Lawson has over 25 years’ experience in supporting large and small pharmaceutical companies in contamination control, including cleaning and disinfection strategies, aseptic manufacturing and use of risk-based approaches to microbiological quality challenges

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers demonstrate novel process to produce cell-sized lipid vesicles