Tradeshow Talks with Trajan Scientific and Medical

Please give an introduction to your company and what you do.

Trajan Scientific and Medical is focused very much around advancing human well-being, and it's about science that benefits people. We look at the ways that our automation platforms, analytical systems, consumables, and components can be used to benefit best outcomes for humans and individuals.

Why are you at Pittcon?

Pittcon is a very important meeting to us. We work with a lot of partners here and have obviously good meetings and opportunities. It’s also a good chance for us to see the new businesses that are coming through, new technologies and new advances, and also to continue to promote our brand in the space.

Have you got any particular products that you're promoting while you're here?

The product that we're focusing around is the MFX Collector. We showed it off in the demo zone on Tuesday at Pittcon.It’s from our late technologies product family and it has optimized fraction collection.

It's all about no drip, no loss, high throughput, ultra-reliable and configurable. It's got a lot more configurations than other instruments in this space, and so therefore allows a lot more analysis to happen and less manual handling.

What types of researchers can use this product?

This product has lots of applications, but it’s mostly useful for researchers working with chromatography, when they're trying to get additional separation.

