Feeling anxious about your waistline?

March 7, 2018

Or is your waistline making you anxious? A new study has found that middle-aged women face a high risk of developing anxiety, one of the most prevalent mental health disorders.

Credit: A.Basler/Shutterstock.com

“Emotional eating” (eating to alleviate emotional pressure as opposed to satisfying hunger) has long been associated with piling on the pounds. Researchers from the The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) recently conducted a study involving over 5,580 middle-aged women with an average of 49 years.

Related Stories

Reversing the cause-and-effect model allowed them to analyse the likeliness of women developing anxiety based on increased abdominal fat (described as waist-to-height ratio inthis context).

Although this relationship has been studied previously, using waist-to-height ratio as the main connection to anxiety marks a novel approach to research.

Waist-to-height ratio has proven effective as a marker of cardiometabolic risk, and women whose waists measure over half their height are typically regarded as obese.

61.3% of participants experienced anxiety, and 58% of participants were postmenopausal. Those in the middle and upper thirds of waist-to-height ratios were considerably more likely to have an anxiety disorder, while there was a greater likeliness of the upper third participants expressing symptoms of anxiety in comparison to participants in the lower categories.

Anxiety is associated with diabetes, drug abuse, thyroid issues, respiratory disorders and heart disease, as well as additional established medical issues.

Researchers suspect that a drop in estrogen levels, which acts in a neuroprotective capacity, is linked to the rising prevalence of anxiety disorders in middle-aged women.

Hormone changes may be involved in the development of both anxiety and abdominal obesity because of their roles in the brain as well as in fat distribution. This study provides valuable insights for healthcare providers treating middle-aged women, because it implies that waist-to-height ratio could be a good marker for evaluating patients for anxiety,"

Dr. JoAnn Pinkerton, Executive Director of NAMS

Source:

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-03/tnam-fab030618.php

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Rheumatoid arthritis found to worsen during and after menopause, study says
Anxiety disorders can have protective effect after a heart attack
Repeated anesthesia in early life increases anxiety-linked behaviors, animal study shows
UCLA professor offers insights about women's hormonal cycles from puberty to menopause
Graduate students more likely to experience depression and anxiety, survey finds
Positivity keeps dementia at bay finds study
Neuroscientists identify 'anxiety cells' in the brain's hippocampus
Cannabis use triggers schizophrenia and other psychiatric issues

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

STReM stands for Super Time-Resolved Microscopy, and as STORM, PALM, and other methods are designed to improve spatial resolution of optical microscopy, we desire to improve the time resolution. STReM makes use of point spread function engineering to encode fast events into each camera frame.

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Lisa G. Lawson has over 25 years’ experience in supporting large and small pharmaceutical companies in contamination control, including cleaning and disinfection strategies, aseptic manufacturing and use of risk-based approaches to microbiological quality challenges

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Manageable levels of anxiety can help people to remember things, study finds