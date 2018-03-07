PSA screening for prostate cancer is not effective, report researchers

March 7, 2018

According to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the one-off PSA screening test for prostate cancer does not save lives of asymptomatic men.

Credit: Image Point Fr/Shutterstock.com

A team of researchers at the University of Bristol and University of Oxford found that PSA screening could only identify low-grade prostate diseases and failed to detect some aggressive and lethal prostate cancers.

The study underlined the flaws of a single-PSA screening and suggested the need for more precise options for the diagnosis of such cancers.

Related Stories

Annually, the number of cases of prostate cancer and deaths reported in UK were 47,000 and 11,000, respectively, and in US, the reported numbers were 165,000 and 29,000, respectively.

The study was the CAP Trial –  the largest ever prostate cancer trial that continued over a decade – that spanned almost 600 practices, involving around 400,000 men between the age group of 50 and 69 years.

The trial compared 189,386 men who had a single PSA screening with 219,439 men who were not invited for screening.

After a decade of follow up,  the total number of cases of prostate cancers reported in both the screening group and the control group were 8,054 (4.3%) and 7,853 (3.6%), respectively; however, the percentage men dying from prostate cancer in both the groups was 0.29%.

Prostate cancers that are lethal and aggressive are needed to be diagnosed and treated as early as possible. However, finding a cancer that is clinically insignificant can have serious negatives effects on the quality of life of men, including the worry of a cancer diagnosis, the possibility of infection following a biopsy, and impotence and incontinence following treatment.

“The results highlight the multitude of issues the PSA test raises - causing unnecessary anxiety and treatment by diagnosing prostate cancer in men who would never have been affected by it and failing to detect dangerous prostate cancers. Cancer Research UK is funding work that will allow us to follow the men for at least a further five years to see whether there is any longer-term benefit on reducing prostate cancer deaths, said Professor Richard Martin, lead author of the study.

Our large study has shed light on a highly debated issue. We found that offering a single PSA test to men with no symptoms of prostate cancer does not save lives after an average follow-up of 10 years."

Professor Richard Martin, Lead Author and CRUK Scientist.

Source:

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-03/cru-ops030518.php

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Breast cancer and lymphoma survivors at greater risk of developing heart failure
Multimodal treatment approach enhances long-term survival in men with metastatic prostate cancer
RNA-based method cures lung tumors in mice
Researchers develop method to identify splicing-based biomarkers for liver cancer
Scientists map breast cancer's spread routes
Nut consumption linked to colon cancer survival
Study unlocks big puzzle in familial breast cancer
Scientists move closer to developing alternative method for breast cancer detection

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

STReM stands for Super Time-Resolved Microscopy, and as STORM, PALM, and other methods are designed to improve spatial resolution of optical microscopy, we desire to improve the time resolution. STReM makes use of point spread function engineering to encode fast events into each camera frame.

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Lisa G. Lawson has over 25 years’ experience in supporting large and small pharmaceutical companies in contamination control, including cleaning and disinfection strategies, aseptic manufacturing and use of risk-based approaches to microbiological quality challenges

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
UNC Lineberger study identifies genetic clues that explain how breast cancer metastasizes