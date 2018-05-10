Obesity linked with worse symptoms for lupus patients

May 10, 2018

In a recent Arthritis Care & Research study of 148 women with lupus, obesity was linked with worse disease activity, depressive symptoms, and symptoms of pain and fatigue. The association was consistent across different definitions of obesity.

The study's findings highlight the need for lifestyle interventions in lupus patients who are overweight to help reduce health risks and the debilitating symptoms of the disease.

Related Stories

"In addition to reducing the risk of comorbid conditions such as cardiovascular disease, lifestyle interventions to improve body composition may reduce the severity of symptoms experienced by persons with lupus," said senior author Dr. Patricia Katz, of the University of California, San Francisco.

Lead author Dr. Sarah Patterson noted that the findings have important clinical implications because the patient-reported outcomes we measured, particularly pain and fatigue, are known to have profound effects on quality of life and remain a major area of unmet need for people with lupus.

Source:

http://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/arthritis-care-research/obesity-may-worsen-symptoms-patients-lupus

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Obese patients more likely to develop rapid and irregular heart rate
Cardiovascular disease may only be a matter of time for people with healthy obesity
Researchers uncover how obesity leads to cancer in epithelial cells
Obesity associated with more rapid progression of disability in rheumatoid arthritis patients
UTHealth expert takes part in groundbreaking project to empower adolescents in the fight against obesity
Inhealthcare teams up with MSKassist to combat problems related to obesity and aging
Finding the 'keyhole' to beat obesity at the cellular level
Short sleep linked to obesity in children and adolescents

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Advances in Cell Lineage Analysis

Dr. Jan Phillip Junker discusses the applications of CRISPR-Cas9 in cell lineage analysis and the development of tomo-seq; a method to study the spatial organization of cells within whole organisms.

Advances in Cell Lineage Analysis

Xploro: Improving Child Health Literacy Through AI and AR

The way that sick children are taught about their condition is outdated and often doesn't cater to their needs. Dom Raban from Corporation Pop is hoping to change that, through the development of an app that uses artificial intelligence to answer any questions children may have about their care in real-time.

Xploro: Improving Child Health Literacy Through AI and AR

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study reveals risk factors involved in early onset and severity of obesity in children