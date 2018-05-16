Cognitive decline in older adults not linked to sexual activity or emotional closeness

May 16, 2018

Older people who enjoy a sexually active and emotionally close relationship with their partner tend to perform better at memory tests than sexually inactive older adults on a short-term basis, but this is not the case over a longer period of time. This is according to a study using data from more than 6000 adults aged 50 and over. The research by Mark Allen of the University of Wollongong in Australia is published in Springer's journal Archives of Sexual Behavior.

Age-related cognitive decline varies considerably and can range from mild to severe - in the case of people living with dementia. Lifestyle factors, such as someone's level of education, smoking and drinking habits, and level of physical activity have all been found to play a role in the rate and extent of age-related cognitive decline. This study now shows that there is no link between sexual activity and rate of cognitive decline.

Related Stories

Allen investigated whether ongoing sexual activity and the experience of emotional closeness with a partner has any effect on memory. He analyzed and compared data from 2012 and 2014 contained in the English Longitudinal Study of Aging (ELSA), which includes information about the health, diet, well-being and socio-economic status of adults older than 50 living in England. Participants in the ELSA completed an episodic memory task and a questionnaire where they reported the frequency of intimate activities such as kissing, sexual touching and intercourse.

Allen found an overall decline in all participants' score on the memory test over time.

"Decline in memory performance over time was unrelated to sexual activity or emotional closeness during partnered sexual activity" says Allen.

He notes how the current study builds on previous experimental work conducted on non-human animals. Past research had established that sexual activity enhances rodents' ability to recognize objects and therefore ultimately their episodic memory workings and overall brain health. It stimulated the growth of neurons in the hippocampus, a part of the brain that is activated when episodic and spatial memory tasks are performed.

Source:

https://www.springer.com/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Brain magnetic stimulation can increase walking speed for stroke victims
Researchers devise neuronal cookbook for turning skin cells into different types of neurons
Researchers find link between depression and memory problems, brain aging
Researchers shed light on biological mechanism underlying link between height and cognition
Study uncovers new circuit that fine tunes brain's decision to hide or confront threats
Study lays foundation for treating drug, alcohol addicts with noninvasive brain stimulation
Poor communication between brain's visual networks may increase risk of mental illness
UAB researchers unravel brain neuron dysfunction in Parkinson’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Post-menopausal Conversations: Why You Should Talk to Your Clinician

Many post-menopausal women shy away from discussing their sexual health with their physician, often because they believe it is a natural part of life and they should suffer. Dr. Mickey Karram wants to change that, by encouraging women to talk to their physician about the treatments available to them.

Post-menopausal Conversations: Why You Should Talk to Your Clinician

Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance Through Industry

Antimicrobial resistance is currently one of the biggest health threats in the world. Gary Cohen and Steve Conly discuss the role of Becton, Dickinson & Co and other organizations in the private sector in combating the spread of resistance.

Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance Through Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Engineers aim to create ultrasound helmet that could provide real-time images during surgery