Brain abnormality linked to general risk for mental illness

May 17, 2018

A new study by researchers at Duke University reports an abnormality in visual regions of the brain that is associated with a person's general risk for mental illness. The findings, published in Biological Psychiatry, indicate a signature abnormality shared between common forms of mental illness, which could help clinicians assess a patient's general risk for developing a mental illness. The signature abnormality was present in participants involved in the study who already had a higher risk of mental illness. This was characterized by a reduced efficiency between visual areas and brain networks important for integrating sensory information and suppressing distracting information.

Researchers have long thought that some aspects of the biology of the risk for psychiatric disorders were specific to particular disorders, and by studying specific groups of patients, may have mistaken general risk factors as specific risk factors. Newer research suggests that a person's risk for developing mental illness is not specific to one form of disorder, but is instead shared across many different disorders. "In other words, there may be a single risk factor that predicts whether an individual develops any form of psychiatric disorder, be it depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, addiction, or even schizophrenia," said first author Maxwell Elliott, a doctoral student in the laboratory of Ahmad Hariri, PhD.

"In this paper by Elliott and colleagues, reduced cortical efficiency may be one of these general risk traits," said John Krystal, MD, Editor of Biological Psychiatry.

The 605 university students included in the study were a subset from the larger Duke Neurogenetics Study. Many of the participants met criteria for psychiatric disorders, including alcohol or substance use disorder, major depressive disorder, and bipolar disorder. However, rather than dividing the participants by a specific diagnosis, Elliott and colleagues gave each person a score that reflected their general mental health liability based on psychiatric assessments.

Related Stories

Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) of the whole brain identified a relationship between the individual scores and increased connectivity between the visual cortex and specific brain networks important for high level thinking. The networks, referred to as default mode network and frontoparietal network, are critical for behaviors aimed at completing a particular task, and suppressing internal distractions to tease out sensory information relevant to that task.

"These patterns suggest that broad risk for mental illness may reflect subtle problems in how a person is able to integrate their thoughts, plans, and actions with their fundamental experience of the world, which in humans is principally represented by visual information," said Mr. Elliott.

Source:

https://www.elsevier.com/about/press-releases/research-and-journals/brain-abnormality-indicates-general-risk-for-mental-illness

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Brain magnetic stimulation can increase walking speed for stroke victims
Study shows link between better diet quality and larger brain volume
UC San Diego scientists discover gene that helps prevent neurodegenerative diseases
CAMH study reveals novel insights into brain networks in people with autism
National trial shows how high-tech strategies may change the field of mental health
Researchers shed light on biological mechanism underlying link between height and cognition
New AI software accurately identifies commonest cause of stroke and dementia
Study uncovers new circuit that fine tunes brain's decision to hide or confront threats

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Post-menopausal Conversations: Why You Should Talk to Your Clinician

Many post-menopausal women shy away from discussing their sexual health with their physician, often because they believe it is a natural part of life and they should suffer. Dr. Mickey Karram wants to change that, by encouraging women to talk to their physician about the treatments available to them.

Post-menopausal Conversations: Why You Should Talk to Your Clinician

Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance Through Industry

Antimicrobial resistance is currently one of the biggest health threats in the world. Gary Cohen and Steve Conly discuss the role of Becton, Dickinson & Co and other organizations in the private sector in combating the spread of resistance.

Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance Through Industry
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Non-invasive brain stimulation may improve fine motor movement in stroke patients