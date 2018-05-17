Intelligent brains possess fewer neuronal connections, finds study

May 17, 2018

The more intelligent a person, the fewer connections there are between the neurons in his cerebral cortex. This is the result of a study conducted by neuroscientists working with Dr Erhan Genç and Christoph Fraenz at Ruhr-Universität Bochum; the study was performed using a specific neuroimaging technique that provides insights into the wiring of the brain on a microstructural level.

Together with colleagues from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, Humboldt University of Berlin and the Lovelace Biomedical and Environmental Research Institute in Albuquerque, the team from the biopsychology research unit in Bochum published their report in the journal Nature Communications on May 15, 2018.

Related Stories

Intelligence is determined by the number of dendrites

The researchers analyzed the brains of 259 men and women using neurite orientation dispersion and density imaging. This method enabled them to measure the amount of dendrites in the cerebral cortex, i.e. extensions of nerve cells that are used by the cells to communicate with each other. In addition, all participants completed an IQ test. Subsequently, the researchers associated the gathered data with each other and found out: the more intelligent a person, the fewer dendrites there are in their cerebral cortex.

Using an independent, publicly accessible database, which had been compiled for the Human Connectome Project, the team confirmed these results in a second sample of around 500 individuals.

Previously conflicting results are thus explained

The new findings provide an explanation of conflicting results gathered in intelligence research to date. For one, it had been previously ascertained that intelligent people tend to have larger brains. "The assumption has been that larger brains contain more neurons and, consequently, possess more computational power," says Erhan Genç. However, other studies had shown that - despite their comparatively high number of neurons - the brains of intelligent people demonstrated less neuronal activity during an IQ test than the brains of less intelligent individuals.

"Intelligent brains possess lean, yet efficient neuronal connections," concludes Erhan Genç. "Thus, they boast high mental performance at low neuronal activity."

Source:

http://news.rub.de/english/press-releases/2018-05-17-neuroscience-smarter-brains-run-sparsely-connected-neurons

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Aberrant protein prevents self-cleaning of nerve cells in ALS
Male fruit flies like sex and alcohol
Researchers create a biomaterial that can be used to study the brain
Scientists successfully transfer memory of one animal to another
Study uncovers new target in Parkinson’s disease
New brain cells are added in elderly adult brains too
Validating the Diagnosis of Depression
Your stress can rub off on others

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Post-menopausal Conversations: Why You Should Talk to Your Clinician

Many post-menopausal women shy away from discussing their sexual health with their physician, often because they believe it is a natural part of life and they should suffer. Dr. Mickey Karram wants to change that, by encouraging women to talk to their physician about the treatments available to them.

Post-menopausal Conversations: Why You Should Talk to Your Clinician

Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance Through Industry

Antimicrobial resistance is currently one of the biggest health threats in the world. Gary Cohen and Steve Conly discuss the role of Becton, Dickinson & Co and other organizations in the private sector in combating the spread of resistance.

Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance Through Industry
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Individual damaged nerve cells cause neurodegenerative diseases