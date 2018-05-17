Scientists disrupt two enzymes to shrink cancer cells

May 17, 2018

Before cell division, the long strings of the cell's DNA are wrapped tightly into the structures we know as chromosomes. This protects the cell's genetic material from physical and chemical damage.

The ends of chromosomes are called telomeres. These are specialized structures that have to be replicated with each cell division cycle. But the complete replication of telomeres up to the very ends of chromosomes also requires specialized mechanisms, and these are limited. Telomeres are also very sensitive to oxidative damage, which affects their ability to replicate.

Related Stories

Because of this, telomeres shrink over time, limiting the lifespan of cells. Telomere shortening is essentially the cause of cell aging.

Now, Joachim Lingner and Wareed Ahmed at EPFL have discovered two antioxidant enzymes that work together to prevent oxidation of telomeric DNA at chromosome ends. The scientists disrupted both the enzymes, called PRDX1 and MTH1, in cancer cells, and found that the cells' telomeres shrunk with every round of cell division, eventually disappearing altogether.

One of the promising targets in cancer therapy is the enzyme telomerase. Normally, telomerase prevents telomeres from shortening in germ and stem cells, which helps with development. But telomerase is also highly active in cancer cells, keeping their telomeres intact and making the cells virtually immortal. The new work shows that disrupting PRDX1 and MTH1 prevents telomerase from counteracting telomere shortening.

So far, attempts to efficiently block telomerase in cancer have not been fruitful in the clinic. The discovery of the co-operating enzymes opens up a new opportunity to indirectly block telomerase. "Instead of inhibiting the enzyme itself, we target its substrate - the chromosome end - making it un-extendable by telomerase," says Lingner.

Source:

https://www.epfl.ch/

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study: MRI fusion biopsy outperforms standard prostate biopsy
Study uncovers promising new line of attack against aggressive prostate cancer
Researchers test new cancer research model that may reduce cost and speed up studies
Detecting breast cancer with non-invasive 'disease screening pill'
UTA bioengineering professor successfully patents new cancer trap
Scientists identify mutation that makes tumor cells resistant to breast and ovarian cancer drug
Researchers discover unique mechanism that regulates tumor growth in lung cancer
VA health care study: Many prostate cancer patients choose active surveillance over immediate therapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Post-menopausal Conversations: Why You Should Talk to Your Clinician

Many post-menopausal women shy away from discussing their sexual health with their physician, often because they believe it is a natural part of life and they should suffer. Dr. Mickey Karram wants to change that, by encouraging women to talk to their physician about the treatments available to them.

Post-menopausal Conversations: Why You Should Talk to Your Clinician

Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance Through Industry

Antimicrobial resistance is currently one of the biggest health threats in the world. Gary Cohen and Steve Conly discuss the role of Becton, Dickinson & Co and other organizations in the private sector in combating the spread of resistance.

Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance Through Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Oral drug reduces venous thromboembolism recurrence among cancer patients