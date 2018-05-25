Lung-on-a-chip technology could streamline drug-testing for pulmonary fibrosis

May 25, 2018

Developing new medicines to treat pulmonary fibrosis, one of the most common and serious forms of lung disease, is not easy.

One reason: it's difficult to mimic how the disease damages and scars lung tissue over time, often forcing scientists to employ a hodgepodge of time-consuming and costly techniques to assess the effectiveness of potential treatments.

Now, new biotechnology reported in the journal Nature Communications could streamline the drug-testing process.

The innovation relies on the same technology used to print electronic chips, photolithography. Only instead of semiconducting materials, researchers placed upon the chip arrays of thin, pliable lab-grown lung tissues -- in other words, its lung-on-a-chip technology.

"Obviously it's not an entire lung, but the technology can mimic the damaging effects of lung fibrosis. Ultimately, it could change how we test new drugs, making the process quicker and less expensive," says lead author Ruogang Zhao, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the University at Buffalo.

The department is a multidisciplinary unit formed by UB's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB.

With limited tools for fibrosis study, scientists have struggled to develop medicine to treat the disease. To date, there are only two drugs -- pirfenidone and nintedanib -- approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administrations that help slow its progress.

However, both drugs treat only one type of lung fibrosis: idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. There are more than 200 types of lung fibrosis, according to the American Lung Association, and fibrosis also can affect other vital organs, such as the heart, liver and kidney.

Related Stories

Furthermore, the existing tools do not simulate the progression of lung fibrosis over time -- a drawback that has made the development of medicine challenging and relatively expensive. Zhao's research team, which included past and present students, as well as a University of

Toronto collaborator, created the lung-on-a-chip technology to help address these issues.

Using microlithography, the researchers printed tiny, flexible pillars made of a silicon-based organic polymer. They then placed the tissue, which acts like alveoli (the tiny air sacs in the lungs that allow us to consume oxygen), on top of the pillars.

Researchers induced fibrosis by introducing a protein that causes healthy lung cells to become diseased, leading to the contraction and stiffening of the engineered lung tissue. This mimics the scarring of the lung alveolar tissue in people who suffer from the disease.

The tissue contraction causes the flexible pillars to bend, allowing researchers to calculate the tissue contraction force based on simple mechanical principles.

Researchers tested the system's effectiveness with pirfenidone and nintedanib. While each drug works differently, the system showed the positive results for both, suggesting the lung-on-a-chip technology could be used to test a variety of potential treatments for lung fibrosis.

Source:

http://www.buffalo.edu/news/releases/2018/05/038.html

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New mosquito automated liquid handling system hastens research into protein-based therapeutics
New research hub set to transform Australia’s medical technology sector
AMSBIO introduces new isogenic cell lines for cancer research
Discovery of 100 new genes may aid research into pigmentation diseases
Telomerase discovery paves way for drugs to combat aging and cancer
Baboons break out of research facility briefly
Innovative method based on FluidFM technology could revolutionize biological research
SP Scientific offers versatile Genesis lyophilizer for research, development or small-scale applications

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Chi-En Lin won Metrohm’s Young Chemist of the Year award for his research into optimal biomarker frequencies, not just the novelty of the research but how it can be applied. Determining optimal biomarker frequencies for multimarker biosensors has wide ranging uses from rapid cancer screening methodologies, dry diagnostics, providing personalized medicine and helping to detect comorbidities before they become a problem.

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
NIH to open national enrollment for the All of Us Research Program