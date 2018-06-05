Delta Dental promotes healthy smiles across Wisconsin through nutrition

June 5, 2018

A balanced, nutritious diet is essential to healthy living, as well as a healthy smile. To celebrate National Smile Month, Delta Dental of Wisconsin, the state's largest dental insurance provider, is contributing healthy food and toothbrushes to five food pantries across Wisconsin.

"Brushing your teeth twice daily and flossing once a day are great ways to avoid gum disease and tooth decay, but foods packed with vitamins and minerals are essential too," said Dr. Fred Eichmiller, DDS, vice president and science officer at Delta Dental of Wisconsin. "For example, leafy greens including spinach and kale are full of vitamin K, which helps remineralize teeth and acts as a shield to block substances that breakdown teeth."

Only seven and half percent of Wisconsinites eat the daily recommended vegetable allowance, and less than thirteen percent eat the recommended fruit allowance. Delta Dental of Wisconsin understands that the cost of fresh produce inhibits people of all income levels to reach the daily recommended portions. As a result, they are providing fruits and vegetables to food pantries over three days throughout Wisconsin to promote the importance of oral health.

Each donation site will receive $1,000 in fresh fruits, vegetables, and dairy products, in addition to 1,000 toothbrushes. Delta Dental of Wisconsin is putting its money where their healthy mouth is with $2,000 grants for each of the five pantries to restock on nutritious perishable foods during the year.

The recipients of the donations:

  • June 7
    • St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, Madison
  • June 8
    • Salvation Army Food Pantry, Milwaukee
    • Paul's Pantry, Green Bay
  • June 12
    • WAFER, La Crosse
    • The Neighbor's Place, Wausau

Delta Dental invites Wisconsin consumers to help #GrowWisconsinSmiles by planting fruits and vegetables. And when you find yourself with too many zucchini and tomatoes, donate your extra produce or your time. Many food pantries accept (and welcome) fresh produce donations! Commit to volunteering, even a few hours, at a food pantry or community garden; most rely on volunteers to help support their operations.

Source:

Delta Dental of Wisconsin

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
