NeoTract announces results of study measuring costs and patient outcomes of UroLift System

NeoTract, a wholly owned subsidiary of Teleflex Incorporated focused on addressing unmet needs in the field of urology, today announced the results of an independent analysis measuring costs and patient outcomes of the UroLift System compared to transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP). The study demonstrated that replacing the current standard of care for men suffering symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) with the UroLift® System could save the National Health System (NHS) approximately £27 million in costs associated with post-surgical complications.

The study, conducted by Imperial College Health Partners, also showed significant quality of life benefits for men treated with the UroLift System when compared to those treated with TURP. Unlike TURP, the UroLift System does not involve any cutting or removal of tissue and typically does not require general anesthesia, post-operative catheterization, or overnight hospitalization. On average, the hospitalization for men undergoing TURP is 2.7 days. The UroLift System is the only minimally invasive treatment option for BPH that has been shown to provide rapid and durable symptomatic and urinary flow rate improvement without inducing sustained sexual dysfunction.

More than two million men have been diagnosed with BPH in the United Kingdom, yet fewer than two percent elect to have surgery. Approximately 15,000 TURP procedures are performed across England and Wales each year for the treatment of BPH.

"The data analysis from this study sheds new light on the potential cost savings and improved patient outcomes associated with the prostatic urethral lift treatment," said co-author Mr. Oliver Kayes of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. "Post surgery complications including urinary tract infections and blood transfusions are expensive complications of TURP and burdensome to men. The UroLift System offers men a new minimally invasive option that reduces the occurrence of these unpleasant side effects."

"The UroLift System has a demonstrated record of success among patients, their physicians, and payers in the United States as demonstrated by the recent addition of the prostatic urethral lift treatment into the American Urological Association's new guidelines on the effective management of BPH," said Dave Amerson, president of the Teleflex Interventional Urology business unit. "We are pleased to see this independent analysis highlighting the economic benefits to the NHS and improved quality of life British men may experience with the UroLift System treatment."

The analysis was recognized as the Best General Poster Research Presentation at the 2018 International Society For Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research annual meeting.