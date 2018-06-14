Landmark Mediterranean diet study from 2013 retracted

Mediterranean diet has been known to be one of the best diets that most nutritionists and diet experts swear by. It includes fruits, vegetables, nuts, oily fish and olive oil and is supposedly the best for the heart.

This was all outlined in a landmark study titled, “Primary Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease with a Mediterranean Diet,” published in the prestigious journal New England Journal of Medicine in 2013 by the PREDIMED Study Investigators. The study had found that people who were eating this type of diet were 28 percent less at risk of getting a heart attack, stroke or die of any cause related to disease of the cardiovascular system compared to those on low fat diet. The study was widely acclaimed and read, prescribed by health care providers and followed by thousands of health conscious individuals.

Mediterranean Diet. Image Credit: Double Brain / Shutterstock

However, the journal retracted the paper (13th of June 2018) citing problems with the study design or the methods by which the study was carried out.

The paper is now worked upon by the researchers who conducted it to reduce the high and definitive claims that were made by the study. The new version of the study would now say that people following the Mediterranean diet had less number of strokes and heart attacks but not make the diet the only reason why the health benefits were seen. This change, say experts in the field does not discredit Mediterranean diet in any way and nor does it suggest that the diet is unhealthy. This retraction mainly stops the researchers from making false but definitive claims about the benefits of this diet.

The trial came under scrutiny when anesthesiologist John Carlisle of Torbay Hospital in Torquay, U.K. wrote an article in the journal Anesthesia, looking at 5087 randomized, controlled trials. He was looking at design flaws of these trials using a computer program that checked for randomization problems. Randomization is the gold standard for comparative trials when each person gets randomly assigned to a group. For example, in this trial if a younger population is put on a diet and compared to an elderly population on another, the former is bound to show a lower risk of heart disease or strokes. This skews the results, said Carlisle. Carlisle was looking at uniform distribution of people of gender, all age groups, ethnicities etc. in the study groups in the trials that he was examining. He was looking at studies from eight prestigious journals including NEJM. He found that around 2 percent of the trials did not meet the randomization guidelines and thus their results were faulty. As a result of that study, 11 of NEJM’s papers were implicated. The journal editors looked into the matter and found that six of the papers contained mistakes. One of these six was the 2013 trial on Mediterranean diet. NEJM Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Drazen in Waltham, Massachusetts said that when they contacted the researchers of the study, they noted that the team had already begun working on correcting the errors as they had been made aware of the problems in the study design.

A detailed audit of the study in question was conducted by lead author Dr. Miguel Ángel Martínez González from the University of Navarra Medical School. This revealed several problems in the study. There were 7447 participants (aged 55 to 80) in the study from 11 study sites to be randomly assigned either Mediterranean diet or low-fat diet. It turned out that 1588 people of the total number of participants were not randomly assigned the diets. Couples for example were assigned the same diet. In one of the sites, the lead investigator did not randomize at all and prescribed the same Mediterranean diet to the whole study population there and did not inform this to the investigators.

According to González the study was reanalyzed after removing these non-randomized individuals from the participant list. The results remained similar, he assured. A reanalysis was conducted over a year with the help of Dr. Miguel Hernan of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health after removing the non-randomized participants from the whole population. However because the study design had these flaws, the study could not be called robust any more he said and thus they had to “tone down the results” and conclusions “just a little bit” he said.

According to NEJM spokesperson Jennifer Zeis, “It is difficult to answer hypothetical questions… We believe the evidence [in favor of the diet] is still strong, but not as strong as a randomized study in which the randomization was executed flawlessly.” He said that this was a problem that was discovered but there was “no fraud”. The records would be corrected, he assured.