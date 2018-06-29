Lower mortality rates in patients who visit the same doctor each time, study shows

By June 29, 2018

A new study has found that patients who see a single doctor over the course of time and thus experience continuity of care, are less likely to die than those whose healthcare providers change repeatedly.

© Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock.com

The study, exploring the connection between patient death rates and continued care by one doctor, was carried out by researchers at St Leonard's Practice in Exeter and the University of Exeter Medical School.

Professor Philip Evans, University of Exeter Medical School, one of the researchers of the study, explained that “continuity of care” occurs only with repeated contact and familiarity between a patient and a doctor, and is associated in turn with good communication. This leads to highly beneficial outcomes including significantly better compliance with medical advice, higher patient satisfaction scores and lower hospitalization rates.

Related Stories

The study was a systematic review that made use of 22 high-quality studies carried out over different periods, in nine different countries which had quite different cultures and healthcare systems. Among these, continuity of care was linked to fewer deaths in the study period in 18/22 (82%) of studies.

Researchers concluded that when a patient was always or repeatedly seen by the same doctor, the death rate went down. The study drew attention to the place of human interactions in medical practice, with its “potentially life-saving” role, concluding that this aspect should receive much higher priority, in place of the current focus on advanced technology and novel treatment methods.

This path-breaking finding crossed cultural barriers, and included all levels of specialized care, such as psychiatric and surgical specialists, and not just family physicians.

Sir Denis Pereira Gray, of St Leonard's Practice, commented that patients have always felt the importance of seeing a particular doctor and especially the vital role of communication between physician and patient. However, he went on to add:

Until now arranging for patients to see the doctor of their choice has been considered a matter of convenience or courtesy: now it is clear it is about the quality of medical practice and is literally 'a matter of life and death'."

Source:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study hints at benefits of lifestyle interventions in reducing dementia risk
Single blood sample can provide adequate confirmation of diabetes
Study: Men tolerate stress urinary incontinence for years before seeking medical help
Another cause of doctor burnout: Being forced to give immigrants unequal care
Antidepressant drug appears to effectively stop progression of PBC
Esophageal cancer risk could be reduced by esomeprazole and low dose aspirin
Artificial intelligence algorithms appear to be better at detecting skin cancer
Study provides insights into genetics underlying debilitating pediatric kidney disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Achieving the WHO’s Global Action Plan for Dementia

One year on from the WHO's Global Action Plan for Dementia, Dr. Matthew Norton from Alzheimer's Research UK discusses the steps that have been taken so far, and whether we are likely to meet the 2025 target.

Achieving the WHO’s Global Action Plan for Dementia

Studying The Effects of Microgravity on Muscle Mass

Studying the effects of gravity on muscle cells can give us an insight into muscle wastage diseases, and potentially guide the development of new therapies. Professor Louis Yuge discusses his research and the cellular changes that occur in response to microgravity.

Studying The Effects of Microgravity on Muscle Mass
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Risks of cancer and mortality found to be lowest in light drinkers