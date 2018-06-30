Duke Regional Hospital implements Glytec's eGMS to personalize insulin therapy

With national statistics indicating that one of every three hospitalized patients requires insulin therapy during their stay, administering the right dose at the right time in accordance with best practices is integral to safe, effective care and speedy recovery. By implementing Glytec's FDA-cleared eGlycemic Management System® (eGMS®) for personalized medication optimization, Duke Regional Hospital of Durham, North Carolina is equipping its staff with a proven and highly efficient means to individualize and standardize insulin therapy. Among the key benefits of eGMS® are helping prevent hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia while also rapidly achieving and maintaining glycemic targets and reducing length of stay.

"Although insulin is one of the most prescribed medications for hospitalized patients, the process of managing glucoses during an inpatient stay is complex. The Glytec system represents an important option for enhancing a patient's response to insulin that, along with other clinical strategies, supports effective care approaches for patients with diabetes," says Dr. Tracy L. Setji, Medical Director for Inpatient Endocrinology Consultation Services at Duke University Hospital and Duke Regional Hospital.

"Duke has extraordinary expertise in endocrinology and metabolism, and they provide exceptional diabetes care. eGMS® is about taking it to the next level," says Dr. Andrew S. Rhinehart, Glytec's Chief Medical Officer. "The system serves as an extension of in-house endocrine services, allowing healthcare organizations to reach more patients and maintain excellent glycemic control throughout the clinical course of care."

Rhinehart adds: "The way eGMS® prompts nurses to check blood glucoses and tells them what the next dose should be is like having an endocrinology specialist at the bedside for each patient. The emphasis is on timely and accurate adjustments."