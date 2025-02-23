Can red ginseng prevent diabetes? New research uncovers its potential

New research reveals that red ginseng extract powder enhances glycemic control and insulin sensitivity in prediabetic adults—offering a natural alternative for managing blood sugar levels.

Study: Efficacy and safety of red ginseng extract powder (KGC05pg) in achieving glycemic control in prediabetic Korean adults: A 12-week, single-center, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled study. Image Credit: zhengchengbao / ShutterstockStudy: Efficacy and safety of red ginseng extract powder (KGC05pg) in achieving glycemic control in prediabetic Korean adults: A 12-week, single-center, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled study. Image Credit: zhengchengbao / Shutterstock

Researchers at the Korea Ginseng Corporation Research Institute, Republic of Korea, have conducted a randomized controlled trial to evaluate red ginseng extract powder's safety and therapeutic efficacy.
The trial report, published in the journal Medicine, describes how the extract might be effective in controlling blood glucose levels in prediabetic Korean adults.

Background

Significant reductions in post-meal blood sugar: Red ginseng extract powder lowered blood glucose at 30, 60, 90, and 120 minutes after an oral glucose tolerance test, showing sustained improvements in glucose metabolism.

The prevalence of type 2 diabetes is increasing rapidly worldwide as a consequence of changes in lifestyle and dietary habits. A survey conducted by the International Diabetes Federation in 2021 reported that approximately 537 million people live with diabetes, 319 million people have impaired fasting glucose, and 541 million people have impaired glucose tolerance worldwide.

In Korea, one in every seven adults lives with diabetes, and about 9.48 million people have impaired fasting glucose, as reported in the 2020 Korean Diabetes Association Fact Sheet.

Korean red ginseng is produced by steaming and drying fresh, unpeeled ginseng. It is widely used as a traditional herbal medicine in East Asian countries, including Korea, China, and Japan.
Traditional medicine and previous research suggest that Korean red ginseng may have multiple health benefits, such as maintaining liver, heart, lung, kidney, and spleen functionality, boosting immunity, improving vision, ameliorating physical weakness, promoting longevity, generating body fluid and relieving thirst, improving memory and learning, preventing male infertility, and improving hypertension and diabetes. However, these effects were not tested in the current study.

Considering these potential health benefits, the current randomized controlled trial was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of red ginseng extract powder in achieving glycemic control in prediabetic Korean adults.

Trial Design

The trial involved 98 prediabetic patients who were equally randomized into the intervention group and the control group.

The intervention group participants received red ginseng extract powder at a dose of 500 milligrams per day twice daily for 12 weeks. The control group participants followed the same regimen with a matching placebo compound.

The participants were assessed at baseline and after the 12-week treatment for various glycemic control-related parameters, including fasting blood glucose, oral glucose tolerance, glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), insulin resistance, and metabolic hormones and mediators.

Trial Findings

Potential link to improved fat metabolism: Although not directly tested in this study, previous research suggests that ginsenoside Rg3, found in red ginseng, may reduce insulin resistance by counteracting obesity-induced fat cell enlargement.

The trial findings indicated that red ginseng extract powder led to significant improvements in fasting blood glucose level, glycated hemoglobin level, and oral glucose tolerance in prediabetic adult patients following a 12-week treatment regimen.

Regarding insulin resistance, the trial revealed that the extract was associated with improvements in insulin resistance, C-peptide level (a measure of insulin production), and insulinogenic index (a surrogate measure of insulin production) following a 12-week treatment.

The trial also measured blood levels of glucagon, adiponectin, and glucagon-like peptide-1, as these hormones are associated with glycemic control and insulin sensitivity. The findings revealed significant improvement in hormonal profiles among participants who consumed red ginseng extract powder for 12 weeks.

Notably, the trial showed that the treatment with red ginseng extract powder was linked to a time-dependent reduction in dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) levels. DPP-4 is a multi-functional protein that binds to and degrades glucagon-like peptide-1. DPP-4 inhibitors are widely used as anti-diabetic medications.

Regarding safety, the trial found no cases of treatment-related adverse events or serious adverse events in each treatment arm.

Trial Significance

Time-dependent DPP-4 reduction: The study found a statistically significant decrease in dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) levels over time in the red ginseng group, a key mechanism in many anti-diabetic medications.

The trial highlights the potential of red ginseng extract powder in controlling the blood glucose profile in prediabetic patients without triggering any health adversities.

The primary aim of the trial was to assess the efficacy and safety of red ginseng extract powder in achieving glycemic control. The antihyperglycemic effect of red ginseng extract powder observed in this trial may be linked to mechanisms suggested in previous research.

Although the study did not specifically analyze oxidative stress or inflammation markers, previous animal studies suggest that ginsenoside Rg3, the main component of ginseng, exerts an antihyperglycemic effect by upregulating glucagon-like peptide-1 via the sweet taste receptor-mediated signal transduction pathway.

Regarding improvement in insulin resistance by red ginseng extract powder, previous studies have shown a relationship with adipocyte hypertrophy. While this trial did not investigate adipocyte changes, studies suggest that ginsenoside Rg3 can effectively improve obesity-induced insulin resistance via the STAT5-PPARγ pathway.

In animal models of obesity, it has been found that red ginseng extract powder improves insulin resistance by inhibiting adipocyte hypertrophy.

The time-dependent reduction in DPP-4 levels observed in the intervention group could be linked to alkaloids, one of many bioactive compounds abundant in red ginseng extract powder. While this study did not analyze alkaloids specifically, previous research suggests that alkaloids play an active role in inhibiting DPP-4 activity, preventing advanced glycation end-product formation, increasing insulin production and secretion from pancreatic β-cells, and enhancing glucose uptake from the circulation.

Based on this evidence, it is possible that alkaloids present in red ginseng extract powder act as a DPP-4 inhibitor, preventing DPP-4-mediated degradation of glucagon-like peptide-1 and subsequently helping achieve glycemic control.

As researchers mentioned, this trial has some limitations. It was a small-scale, single-center trial involving only Korean adults, which restricts the generalizability of its findings. Multicenter trials involving diverse populations would be needed to confirm these results and assess broader applicability. Additionally, this study did not investigate whether long-term use of red ginseng extract powder could reduce the risk of diabetes-related complications.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Written by

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta is a science communicator who believes in spreading the power of science in every corner of the world. She has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree and a Master's of Science (M.Sc.) in biology and human physiology. Following her Master's degree, Sanchari went on to study a Ph.D. in human physiology. She has authored more than 10 original research articles, all of which have been published in world renowned international journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. (2025, February 23). Can red ginseng prevent diabetes? New research uncovers its potential. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 23, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250223/Can-red-ginseng-prevent-diabetes-New-research-uncovers-its-potential.aspx.

  • MLA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "Can red ginseng prevent diabetes? New research uncovers its potential". News-Medical. 23 February 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250223/Can-red-ginseng-prevent-diabetes-New-research-uncovers-its-potential.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "Can red ginseng prevent diabetes? New research uncovers its potential". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250223/Can-red-ginseng-prevent-diabetes-New-research-uncovers-its-potential.aspx. (accessed February 23, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. 2025. Can red ginseng prevent diabetes? New research uncovers its potential. News-Medical, viewed 23 February 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250223/Can-red-ginseng-prevent-diabetes-New-research-uncovers-its-potential.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Sweat fails to match blood in tracking inflammation after heart attacks
UVA launches trial to test AI-powered device for diabetes management
How olive oil bioactives regulate genes linked to insulin resistance
Improving insulin sensitivity with regular mango consumption
Why Type 2 diabetes patients need more than just blood sugar monitoring
Adrenomedullin hormone as key driver of insulin resistance in obesity-linked type 2 diabetes
Blood test for Alzheimer’s could replace costly and invasive spinal taps
Study uncovers molecular mechanisms behind insulin resistance in skeletal muscle

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback