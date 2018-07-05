New analysis reveals link between fast food consumption and increased risk of allergic diseases

A new Respirology review and analysis of published studies reveals a link between fast food consumption and an increased likelihood of having asthma, wheeze, and several other allergic diseases such as pollen fever, eczema, and rhino-conjunctivitis.

The analysis included 16 studies. In terms of different types of fast food consumption, hamburger intake was most prominently associated with allergic diseases in a dose-dependent manner, irrespective of consumers' income.

The authors note that poor quality diet is likely to contribute to the development and progression of asthma and wheeze via multiple mechanisms. "Additional studies are needed to confirm the relationships seen in this analysis, however, and to identify potential causal associations between the consumption of fast food and allergic diseases," said senior author Dr. Gang Wang, of West China Hospital, Sichuan University.