Researchers discover critical link in mapping recurrent mutations of melanoma

July 6, 2018

A critical link in mapping recurrent mutations of melanoma -- the most serious form of skin cancer in humans -- has been discovered by researchers at Washington State University School of Molecular Biosciences, in collaboration with researchers at Georgia State University.

In a paper published July 6 in Nature Communications, researchers established that DNA binding by a specific set of transcription factors, called ETS, is inherently mutagenic in UV-exposed cells. With new genome mapping technology, these findings provide a crucial understanding of mutations that result at ETS binding sites located in specific genes that are known to be drivers in the onset of melanoma in humans.

Related Stories

WSU researchers have developed a next-generation sequencing-based technology that allows them to precisely map the locations of UV-induced DNA damage throughout the whole human genome. Using this advanced technology, they generated a high-resolution UV damage map in human cells. By correlating the UV damage map with melanoma mutations, they discovered significantly elevated UV damage levels at ETS binding sites, which massively increased mutation rates at the same sites in sequenced melanoma genomes.

"UV-induced DNA damage is the major risk factor for melanoma, and DNA repair is a vital first line of defense against DNA damage to prevent mutations and cancer," stated Steven Roberts, assistant professor, WSU School of Molecular Biosciences, in WSU's College of Veterinary Medicine. "These pivotal results establish a fundamental research tool in cancer research and confirms we are on the correct course to further discovery by mapping UV damage in human cells."

Researchers contributing to the paper include Roberts, Peng Mao, Alexander J. Brown, Michael J. Smerdon and John J. Wyrick, all from WSU's School of Molecular Sciences; and Svetlana Lockwood, with the Paul G. Allen School for Global Animal Health; and Shingo Esaki and Gregory M. K. Poon, from Georgia State University's Center for Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

These results are the latest in a series of major findings over the past three decades that have established WSU as a leading research institution in this area of basic cancer research.

Source:

https://news.wsu.edu/2018/07/06/researchers-map-dna-damage-links-to-melanoma/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study finds sex-based differences in genetic risk factors for developing gliomas
Prostate cancer test results may be affected by obesity, shows study
New test predicts whether bladder cancer will become invasive
Penn cancer researchers reveal secrets of 'hot' and 'cold' pancreatic tumors
Human leukemia virus increases disease risk by changing the way DNA loops inside our cells
Research opens clever new way to attack cancer stem cells
Sylvester dermatologist uses HPV vaccine to treat patient with squamous cell tumors
KU Cancer Center launches clinical trial to eliminate radiation therapy for HER2-positive breast cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

With the advent of artificial intelligence, it is imperative that we examine the ethics of machine learning and data collection. Hugh Whittall, Director of the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, explains what AI is, how it is transforming the healthcare industry and the ethical concerns of the Council.

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New biomarker paves way for personalized bladder cancer treatments