Fluorescent zebrafish genes provide clues about neuroblastoma

By July 10, 2018

Researchers in the U.S. have created transgenic zebrafish that could help them understand how the third most common pediatric cancer in the U.S develops.

Image Credit: lostkabab / Shutterstock

Neurobiologist and cancer researcher Rosa Uribe from Rice University in Houston, Texas, created the fish with colleagues from the University of Illinois and the California Institute of Technology.

As reported in the journal Genesis, the zebrafish produce tags that fluoresce in different colors depending on how a gene called SOX10 is behaving.

Related Stories

The gene is active in stem cells called neural crest cells. Observing how those cells migrate and transition could improve our understanding about neuroblastoma.

Using a time-lapse movie to track the cells, Uribe says: “You can see that a lot of them are transitioning. Some of them are dividing there, there, there. And then they turn off the green, which means they're done dividing."

The scientists would now like to understand why the cells stop dividing. SOX10 is one of twenty types of SOX proteins, all of which control rapid cell division in growing embryos.

These proteins are also often active in cancer cells and finding out what it is that switches SOX10 “off” in neural crest cells could help researchers develop treatments for cancers where SOX proteins are involved.

Neural crest cells also do something else that's relevant to cancer. They undergo something called the epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition, or EMT, shortly after they form, and this is what allows them to break away and migrate to the various places in the embryo."

Rosa Uribe, Lead Author

EMT is key to embryonic development as it enables cells to become more like stem cells and to form new tissues. However, studies have also shown that EMT is the switch used by cancer cells to spread or “metastasise.”

Being able to track these neural crest cells from the first moment they form through to once they have finished migrating is one important way to learn more about them.

Uribe and colleagues also intend to mix and match genes in new types of zebrafish to see what happens when cells produce too much or too little of a particular protein.

Source:

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-07/ru-ffg070918.php

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Herpes may play role in pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s
Hearing partially restored in deaf lab mice using novel therapy
Special collection of papers highlights research on craniofacial genetics
Researchers complete genomic map of chronic lymphocytic leukemia
Scientists develop novel method of producing pluripotent stem cells
Blood samples can be used to uncover genetic secrets inside the brain
Researchers identify gene enhancer that affects sex determination
International research team develops simplified CRISPR

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

With the advent of artificial intelligence, it is imperative that we examine the ethics of machine learning and data collection. Hugh Whittall, Director of the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, explains what AI is, how it is transforming the healthcare industry and the ethical concerns of the Council.

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers discover protein responsible for X chromosome inactivation