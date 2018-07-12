Component of cinnamon oil can help treat certain bacterial infections

July 12, 2018

Researchers have found that a major component of cinnamon oil can help to clear certain bacterial infections.

Dr Sanjida Topa from Swinburne University of Technology, Australia, looked towards traditional medicine to treat bacterial infections. Dr Topa used cinnamaldehyde (CAD), a component of cinnamon essential oils.

In a paper published in Microbiology, researchers tested the ability of CAD to break up the protective layer which forms over Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections.

Related Stories

The research found that CAD broke down 75.6% of P. aeruginosa biofilms. In addition to this, CAD also affected the formation of biofilms and the ability of the bacteria to spread. Dr Topa said, 'These findings definitely contribute to the search for novel antimicrobials.'

P. aeruginosa is a common cause of bacterial infection in immune-compromised patients, including those with cystic fibrosis, diabetes or cancer. During infection, the bacteria group together and form a protective layer known as a biofilm. Biofilms act as a shield against antibiotics and the immune system, making infections very difficult to clear.

As antibiotic-resistant bacteria continue to increase, it is important that researchers find alternative ways to tackle bacterial infections. It is hoped that these findings will be useful in treating skin infections.

Dr Topa said, 'Fabrication of cinnamaldehyde for surface treatments, for example [to treat] skin infections, could be the first direct application.'

Source:

https://microbiologysociety.org/news/press-releases/cinnamon-essential-oil-could-make-bacterial-infections-easier-to-treat.html

Posted in: Microbiology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Bacteria-powered solar cell can produce energy even when skies are overcast
Researchers discover way to reverse drug resistance in some skin and mouth cancers
Bacteria use 'divide and conquer' strategy to defeat their enemies
New study reveals transmission of NDM-bacteria between dogs and humans
Bacteria adapted to the human body may become more susceptible to antibiotics
New guideline recommends first-trimester screening of pregnant women for asymptomatic bacteriuria
Study sheds light on how good bacteria prevent gut inflammation
UH scientists uncover clues to why bacteria survive in space

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

With the advent of artificial intelligence, it is imperative that we examine the ethics of machine learning and data collection. Hugh Whittall, Director of the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, explains what AI is, how it is transforming the healthcare industry and the ethical concerns of the Council.

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Body implant provides new habitat for bacteria and fungi, study reveals