New study analyzes dense breast notification and insurance legislation

July 27, 2018

Increased awareness of breast tissue density masking cancer and thus decreasing the diagnostic sensitivity of mammography has brought about relevant state-level policies. This new study by Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute examines which characteristics of breast density state-level policies were associated with increased use of downstream breast ultrasound for enhancing earlier detection of breast cancer. The study is published in Medical Care.

Horny and his colleagues used a sample of 13,481,554 screening mammography procedures extracted from the MarketScan Research database performed between 2007 and 2014 on privately insured women aged 40-64 years that resided in a state that had implemented relevant legislation during that period. The outcome was an indicator of whether breast ultrasound imaging followed a screening mammography procedure within 30 days. The main independent variables were policy characteristics indicators.

Related Stories

"By 2018, 31 states had enacted legislation in response to issues in mammography screening in women with increased breast density," stated Michal Horný.PhD, assistant professor in the departments of radiology and imaging sciences and health policy and practice management at Emory University and affiliate research fellow at the Neiman Institute. "Of the 31 states that have enacted legislation regarding dense breast tissue identified at the time of screening mammography, 20 states did so before the end of 2014. We identified characteristics of policies implemented in these 20 states from the published literature and a review of the enacted bills."

Notification of patients about issues surrounding increased breast density was associated with increased follow-up by ultrasound by 1.02 percentage points. Some policy characteristics such as the explicit suggestion of supplemental imaging or mandated coverage of supplemental imaging by health insurance augmented that effect. Other policy characteristics moderated the effect.

"The heterogeneous effect of state legislation with regard to dense breast tissue on screening mammography follow-up by ultrasound is likely explained by specific and unique characteristics of the unique legislative approaches taken by a variety of states," said Richard Duszak, MD, FACR, professor and vice chair for health policy and practice in the department of radiology and imaging sciences at Emory University and senior affiliate research fellow at the Neiman Institute.​​

Source:

http://www.neimanhpi.org/press-releases/dense-breast-notification-and-insurance-legislation-analysis/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers develop new way to uncover hidden breast cancer tumors
Researchers uncover cause for progression of prostate cancer to incurable stage
New combination approach may help crush resistance to treatment in lung cancer patients
FDA grants approval for first breast cancer drug through 'Real-Time Oncology Review'
Research uncovers new target for therapeutic intervention in breast cancer
Scientists uncover new strategy to kill tumors without harming healthy cells
High fruit and vegetable intake linked to reduced risk of breast cancer
High-fat diet and systemic inflammation contribute to progression of prostate cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

With the advent of artificial intelligence, it is imperative that we examine the ethics of machine learning and data collection. Hugh Whittall, Director of the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, explains what AI is, how it is transforming the healthcare industry and the ethical concerns of the Council.

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Timing of dinner associated with breast and prostate cancer risks