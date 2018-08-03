Researchers compile factors that can contribute to inclusion in health care organizations

August 3, 2018

Bottom Line: Researchers compiled six factors that health care workers believe can contribute to an inclusive culture within health care organizations and promote a diverse workforce.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Diversity in the health care workforce is important for health care organizations to try to reduce care disparities, improve the cultural competencies of health care professionals and retain employees. But how health care organizations can best create an inclusive culture isn't always clear. This study is a qualitative narrative analysis that sought to understand from health care workers - from executives to staff to trainees and students - the factors perceived to be associated with inclusion in health care organizations.

Related Stories

What and When: 315 narratives submitted by health care workers in June 2016 in response to an email asking for stories that reflected on inclusion at their organizations, which included hospitals, health science schools and outpatient facilities within a university-based health care system in Pennsylvania

What (Study Measures and Outcomes): Workplace experiences with inclusion, implications of those experiences, and recommendations to improve inclusion

How (Study Design): This was a qualitative narrative analysis.

Authors: Jaya Aysola, M.D., D.T.M.&H., M.P.H., of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, and coauthors

Results: Six broad factors emerged as being associated with inclusion in health care organizations; underlying them was the need to belong and to feel recognized and valued.

The six factors were:

  1. Presence of discrimination
  2. Silent witness (when discriminatory or insensitive actions or statements are witnessed but nothing is said)
  3. Interplay between hierarchy, recognition and civility (differences in treatment based on status within an organization)
  4. Effectiveness of leadership and mentors
  5. Support for work-life balance
  6. Perceptions of exclusion for some because of inclusion efforts

Study Limitations: The regionally limited findings may not be nationally generalizable and some groups were underrepresented in the study sample.​

Source:

https://media.jamanetwork.com/news-item/what-factors-might-contribute-to-inclusive-culture-in-health-care-organizations/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

60 percent not breastfed in the first hour of life
Researchers develop reliable DNA barcodes for biomedical research
Breakthrough in stem cell research could lead to cure for cystic fibrosis
Okayama University research could improve prognosis of diabetic kidney disease
Special collection of papers highlights research on craniofacial genetics
Research: Stretching offers psychological benefits, may help reduce risk of injury
Open-source software creates powerful, accurate simulations for movement research
New 'leadless' pacemakers less likely to cause complications, research finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research finds link between increased vitamin K2 levels and reduced fracture rates in children