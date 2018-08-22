Common ADHD drug may cause adverse psychotic side effects

August 22, 2018

In the scientific article recently published in Scandinavian Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychology, Erica Ramstad and others reviewed the existing evidence between various psychotic symptoms such as hallucinations, problems with concentration or anxiety with methylphenidate, a drug commonly prescribed as a treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

Methylphenidate is a stimulant that increases the activity of the central nervous system, helps to combat fatigue, improves attention and maintains alertness. Its medial use medical use began in 1960 and continues to grow since, reaching global consumption of 2.4 billion doses in 2013. Clinical studies confirmed safety and effectiveness of the drug and proved that its long-term usage reduces abnormalities in brain structure and function usually associated with ADHD syndrome.

Related Stories

Currently around around 5.3% children and adolescents worldwide suffer from ADHD condition. Psychostimulants, including methylphenidate, are first-choice drug treatment. Ramstad and others examined whether methylphenidate increases the risk of psychotic symptoms in children and adolescents affected with the illness. Although the amount and quality of existing data did not allow them to draw any strong conclusions, their research suggests that possible adverse symptoms may affect around 1.1% to 2.5% of ADHD patients treated with methylphenidate.

The article and its findings are of great importance for patients, physicians and caregivers who should be aware of possible adverse effects of the drug. In case of appearance of psychotic symptoms during the methylphenidate medication, clinicians should be able to address the problem, reduce or stop stimulant medication and ensure proper treatment.

Source:

https://www.exeley.com/newsFeature/company/08162018/173

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Psychedelics and their role in treatment of mental health disorders
Illicit drug supply at record heights
Discovery opens up new ways to tackle growing threat of untreatable gonorrhea
Researchers to study molecular mechanisms behind susceptibility of males to autism
Desert bush spider toxin helps researchers to better understand human and insect biology
Heroin could could help patients with narcolepsy
Powerful new microscope reveals inner workings of human cells with unprecedented clarity
Acetyl-L-carnitine chemical in blood connected to depression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in Wound Care

There are many definitions of hard-to-heal. More conventionally, it's based on underlying etiology of the wound, but in practice it's any wound that has not healed within a timely fashion. This is often due to a lack of coordinated care.

Innovation in Wound Care

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Dr. Keiichiro Suzuki discusses the importance of IgA in the human body, and his recent research study, which showed that IgA interacts with the gut microbiome and promotes the growth of healthy bacteria.

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New study may lead to improved treatment for type 2 diabetes