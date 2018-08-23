Mercy Medical Center announces installation of premium Resona 7 ultrasound machines

August 23, 2018

Mercy Medical Center, a nationally recognized medical facility, has announced the installation of five premium Resona 7 ultrasound machines from Mindray for the hospital's Vascular Center, Paul R. Lucas, M.D., FACS, RPVI, Director, The Vascular Center at Mercy has announced.

Ultrasound is a vital diagnostic tool for identifying and ultimately treating a variety of circulatory system disorders including stroke and mini-strokes, poor circulation, leg swelling or pain and blockages.

According to Dr. Lucas, Mercy has been named as the first and only National Luminary site for the Mindray company in the U.S., meaning "Mercy will work with Mindray to discover innovative clinical applications of vascular ultrasound as the technology continues to evolve over the next five years," he said.

"With this cutting-edge technology, it's like going from regular TV to ultra-ultra high definition television, providing us with greater image and clarity than CT scans and other screening modalities," Dr. Lucas added.

The new Resona 7 models feature ZONE Sonography® Technology (ZST), the foundation of all of Mindray's ultrasound systems, providing improved diagnostics, "even in the most challenging cases. The system is extremely durable and provides excellent image quality, improving patient outcomes," Dr. Kurtis Kim, MD, FACS, RPVI, the Director of the Vascular Ultrasound Laboratory at Mercy, said.

In addition, the new ultrasound features a special upgrade which allows physicians to measure arterial stiffness using "R-VQS," (radiofrequency data-based quantitative analysis on vessel stiffness). Arterial stiffness is a sign of aging and heart disease risk factors can hasten this process.

"This new system allows us to evaluate a patient's arterial stiffness non-invasively. We are excited about this industry first tool and what it could mean for vascular clinicians in helping to diagnose disease. With Todd Hall, BS, RVT, RPhS, the Technical Director of the Vascular Laboratory at Mrcy, we are partnering with Mindray to research the potential of this powerful technology," said Dr. Alain Tanbe, MD, RPVI, endovascular and vascular surgeon at The Vascular Center at Mercy.

Mindray is a leading global developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical devices whose mission is to deliver high-quality, richly featured medical products making healthcare more accessible and affordable around the world.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated Catholic hospital with a national reputation in a variety of clinical fields ranging from orthopedics to women's health. For more information, visit Mercy online at www.mdmercy.com, via Facebook and Twitter at MDMercyMedia, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

