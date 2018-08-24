Hand-held ophthalmology probe can image photoreceptors in the eyes of infants

Aug 24 2018

Duke University researchers have developed a handheld probe that can image individual photoreceptors in the eyes of infants.

The technology, based on adaptive optics, will make it easier for physicians and scientists to observe these cells to diagnosis eye diseases and make early detection of brain-related diseases and trauma.

Photoreceptors are specialized neurons that comprise the light-sensing cells of the retina, an extension of the central nervous system located at the back of the eye. The retina sends signals to the brain via the optic nerve, which then processes the visual information. Previous studies have shown that neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, as well as traumatic brain injuries, such as concussions, can alter the neuronal structures in the retina.

To study these neuronal structures, researchers commonly use an adaptive optics scanning laser ophthalmoscope (AOSLO), a non-invasive tool that provides a significantly higher image resolution than an MRI.

Although traditional AOSLO allows researchers to visualize individual photoreceptor cells, such systems are as large as a billiard table, costly and extremely complex. Its use has been limited to patients who are able to sit upright fix their gaze for several minutes, which means it is not as useful for young children or for adults with cognitive or mobility issues.

The new system, called HAOSLO for handheld AOSLO, measures just 4 inches by 2 inches by 5.5 inches, and weighs less than half a pound.

The Duke researchers transformed the AOSLO into a handheld probe by improving its optical, signal processing and mechanical designs. This included development of a new algorithm that replaces the traditional AOSLO's large wavefront sensing system, an optical component that can detect light distortion caused by the eye.

The study appears August 23 in the journal Optica.

"Other researchers have shown that the wavefront sensor can be replaced by an algorithm, but previous algorithms haven't been fast or robust enough to be used in a handheld device," said Theodore DuBose, a PhD student in the department of biomedical engineering at Duke and the first author of the paper. "The algorithm we developed is much faster than previous techniques and just as accurate."

Related Stories

The tool was tested in a clinical trial with 12 adults and two children, where the team demonstrated its ability to capture detailed images of photoreceptors close to the fovea--the center of the retina where photoreceptors are smallest and vision is most acute.

"Our new tool is fast and lightweight so physicians can take it directly to their patients, and the probe allows us to collect images quickly, even if there is movement," said Sina Farsiu, an associate professor in the departments of biomedical engineering and ophthalmology. "These capabilities allow us to open up the pool of patients who could benefit from this technology."

The tool's new design makes it especially useful for imaging the eyes of young children. For example, premature newborns have a greater risk of developing eye diseases, like retinopathy, which can lead to blindness if not diagnosed quickly. Researchers can also use the tool to track early brain development in children by imaging their retina, which develops along with the central nervous system.

The team is optimistic about the tool's use both inside and outside of the hospital. Because the HAOSLO can be taken into an operating room, physicians will be able to see the photoreceptors at the highest resolution possible during surgery, even when a patient is under anesthesia and in a reclined position. It could also help doctors rapidly assess possible brain trauma in athletes, such as football players coming off the field with head injuries.

Before the researchers prepare for large-scale clinical trials, they plan to incorporate additional imaging modes for detecting other diseases.

They also have made the mechanical designs, computational algorithms and control software freely available online so that other scientists can adapt the new system for their scientific applications.

Source:

https://pratt.duke.edu/about/news/handheld-probe-images-photoreceptors-children

Posted in: Child Health News | Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

FDA expands approval of Vertex' cystic fibrosis medicine to treat children aged 12 to <24 months
Bacterial activity in child's mouth may serve as biomarkers for autism spectrum disorder
Pediatric brain tumor patients who undergo radiation less likely to recall recently experienced events
Penn Nursing professor's book about children and drug safety wins Arthur J. Viseltear Prize
Children with multidrug-resistant tuberculosis have successful treatment outcomes, study shows
Researchers explore how parenting is shaped by increasing population diversity
Researchers develop a set of health outcome measures for children with complex medical situations
Study compares two methods for measuring children's exposure to radio frequencies

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in Wound Care

There are many definitions of hard-to-heal. More conventionally, it's based on underlying etiology of the wound, but in practice it's any wound that has not healed within a timely fashion. This is often due to a lack of coordinated care.

Innovation in Wound Care

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Dr. Keiichiro Suzuki discusses the importance of IgA in the human body, and his recent research study, which showed that IgA interacts with the gut microbiome and promotes the growth of healthy bacteria.

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Digital psychiatric therapy can 'rewire' the brain in children with ADHD, study shows