Smoking has increased enormously among the youngest

Aug 24 2018

"Since 1970, campaigns against smoking seem to have been largely successful, but the message has not been able to reach the youngest ages," says professor Cecilie Svanes at Centre for International Health at The University of Bergen (UiB).

The researchers in the large EU research project ALEC, have studied the age of 120 000 persons from 17 European countries. One of the questions asked the ALEC participants was when they started smoking between 1970 and 2009.

The data showed that all age groups have experienced a decline in the numbers starting smoking in this time span, except for the age group 11 - 15 years old, especially during the last 10 years.

The results showed that smoking increased most amongst young women in Western Europe, where cirka 40 per 1000 start smoking every year, compared to 20 in 1970. For young men in Northern Europe, the numbers have remained relatively constant.
The study is published in PLOS ONE. Svanes is co-writer and partner in the EU-project.

The younger the age, the stronger the addiction
Svanes points out that earlier studies have shown that nicotine addiction is stronger the younger one is when staring smoking. It is therefore important to focus the anti-smoking campaign on the youngest age groups.
"Society has more to win by focusing anti-smoking campaigns on the youngest. Of course, one reduces the risk of heart attack and lung cancer if you stop smoking at an old age, but society as a whole gains more by keeping the youngest age groups healthy for the rest of their life," Svanes says.

Impact on future offspring
Svanes is leading one of the project in ALEC, which focus on father´s smoking habits and how it influence the health of their future offspring.

Related Stories

"We have seen that for men who start smoking before they are 15, there are influences on any future children. For example, their offspring get asthma more often than others," Svanes explains.

"In animal tests we have also seen that it is the nicotine itself that causes the higher risk. If this is the case for human as well, it means that neither snuff nor e-cigarettes are good alternatives to cigarettes, at least not for the youngest age groups," Cecilie Svanes points out.

Facts: Smoking 1970 to 2009

  • 11-15 year olds: the number of persons who start smoking has increased since 1990, especially amongst girls in Western Europe, where 40 per 1000 started smoking yearly between 2000 - 2009, in comparison with cirka 20 in 1970.
  • 16-20 year olds: the numbers of persons starting smoking have plunged. It is at this age most people start smoking.
  • 21-35 year olds: Numbers have dropped. Very few start smoking in this age group.
  • The countries represented in the survey are, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom (North Europe); Estonia, Macedonia, Poland (East Europe); Italy, Portugal, Spain (South Europe); Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland (West Europe).
Source:

https://www.uib.no/en/med/119645/youngest-smoke-more

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New study investigates whether nicotine could slow memory loss
Mothers exposed to cigarette smoke stop breastfeeding sooner, shows study
Researchers develop automatic alert system to help people quit smoking
Passive smoking exposure among kids greatly increases COPD risk late in life
New research confirms link between DDT exposure and autism
Australian research breakthrough could lead to more effective treatments for dry eye disease
Parental factors associated with development of ADHD in children
Clinical study suggests new treatment direction for head and neck cancer in heavy smokers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in Wound Care

There are many definitions of hard-to-heal. More conventionally, it's based on underlying etiology of the wound, but in practice it's any wound that has not healed within a timely fashion. This is often due to a lack of coordinated care.

Innovation in Wound Care

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Dr. Keiichiro Suzuki discusses the importance of IgA in the human body, and his recent research study, which showed that IgA interacts with the gut microbiome and promotes the growth of healthy bacteria.

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Breakthrough in stem cell research could lead to cure for cystic fibrosis