Researchers create candidate drugs with potential to curb smoking

Aug 28 2018

Washington State University researchers have created more than a dozen candidate drugs with the potential to curb smokers' desire for nicotine by slowing how it is broken down in the body. The researchers hope the substances can help people reduce their consumption of tobacco, if not quit altogether.

The discovery, published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, targets a liver enzyme, called CYP2A6, which metabolizes nicotine. Canadian researchers in the mid-90s found that people who have fewer copies of a gene for the enzyme tend to smoke less and are less likely to be addicted to smoking.

Nicotine triggers the release of dopamine and serotonin, two pleasure causing chemicals produced by the body. But as it gets metabolized, users can experience withdrawal symptoms like tingling in the hands and feet, sweating, anxiety and irritability.

Related Stories

This is the feeling that the researchers are targeting, said Travis Denton, assistant professor of pharmaceutical sciences, lead author and a former tobacco chewer who has been working on solutions to nicotine dependence for 15 years.

"I quit cold turkey and I know how hard it is. Would this have helped? I believe so, because again, the people who want to quit, really want to quit," he said. "They just can't because it's too doggone hard. Imagine if you could take this pill and your jitters don't come on as fast -- it's just super reinforcing to help you quit."

Denton and Philip Lazarus, co-corresponding author of the paper and Boeing distinguished professor of pharmaceutical sciences, designed dozens of molecules that bind to CYP2A6 and inhibit its ability to metabolize nicotine.

"If you inhibit CYP2A6, it shouldn't bother your overall health," said Lazarus. "If we could specifically target this enzyme, people should be fine, and it will possibly help them stop smoking or at least decrease their amount of smoking."

So far, the researchers have tested their candidate drugs to make sure they don't disrupt other major enzymes that help the body metabolize other substances. This helped narrow the number of potential drugs down to 18.

Once the Food and Drug Administration verifies a drug's safety, clinical trials would begin to see how it works in a human.

Source:

https://news.wsu.edu/2018/08/21/wsu-spokane-researchers-develop-drugs-help-curb-smoking/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Smoking can increase cost of life insurance premiums by 65%, analysis reveals
Mothers exposed to cigarette smoke stop breastfeeding sooner, shows study
Do e-cigarettes aid in smoking cessation or cause threat to public health?
Clinical study suggests new treatment direction for head and neck cancer in heavy smokers
Researchers develop automatic alert system to help people quit smoking
Smoking significantly delays shinbone healing
Passive smoking exposure among kids greatly increases COPD risk late in life
Research shows greater numbers of new smokers, e-cigarette users among young adults

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in Wound Care

There are many definitions of hard-to-heal. More conventionally, it's based on underlying etiology of the wound, but in practice it's any wound that has not healed within a timely fashion. This is often due to a lack of coordinated care.

Innovation in Wound Care
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Drinking or smoking while breastfeeding and affects later cognition in children