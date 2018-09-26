Survey: Physicians need more information to assess impact of NSCLC treatment sequencing

Sep 26 2018

Results from a new global survey revealed that more than one-third (36%) of the 310 physicians surveyed do not think they have sufficient information required to make informed decisions on how to sequence treatments for patients with epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive (EGFR M+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The survey results will be presented today as a late-breaking abstract (P3.01-108) at the 2018 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) in Toronto, Canada.

The two most important treatment goals identified by those surveyed were increasing overall survival (OS) (77%), followed by quality of life (QoL) (69%), irrespective of the line of treatment.

Findings show that more than half (55%) of physicians strongly preferred a treatment sequence that offers patients the maximum time on targeted treatments. Furthermore, physicians reported that there is a strong need for information on potential treatment resistance mutations before changing their current treatment practice.

More information to make informed treatment decisions was needed depending on whether physicians preferred:

  • a first-line targeted treatment with the longest progression-free survival (PFS), or
  • a first-line targeted treatment which offers the potential to use a different targeted therapy in second-line.

43% of those who preferred a treatment offering the longest PFS said they needed more information to make an informed treatment decision on the sequencing of targeted treatments compared to 23% of those who favour a first-line targeted treatment which offers the potential to use a targeted therapy in second-line.

Related Stories

Prof. Dr. Thomas Wehler PhD, Evangelisches Krankenhaus, Hamm, Germany, commented, "The results of this study show that physicians are unclear as to the best way to sequence targeted treatments in order to increase survival times, which is the main goal when selecting treatments for patients with EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC. More information and guidance around the impact of treatment sequencing on overall survival is required to support physicians when making treatment decisions."

Dr. Victoria Zazulina, Global Head of Solid Tumour Oncology, Medicine at Boehringer Ingelheim, commented, "The availability of more treatment options means physicians now have the opportunity to sequence targeted treatments for EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC patients and consider the bigger picture from diagnosis. We undertook this research to learn what considerations guide physicians' decisions to sequence targeted therapies, and this study unveiled the gap in clinical data that could clearly inform such decisions. Consequently, we embarked on a real-world evidence study evaluating the EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) treatment sequence in patients with EGFR-mutant NSCLC, and are looking forward to sharing the outcomes with the physician community later this year."

Source:

https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/press-release/nsclctreatmentsequencingsurvey

