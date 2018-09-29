Diabetes UK Professional Conference 2019 to take place at ACC Liverpool

Registration to the 21st edition of Diabetes UK’s Professional Conference is now open, with the conference set to take place from Wednesday 6 March to Friday 8 March of next year at the Arena and Convention Centre Liverpool.

Designed by healthcare professionals and spanning disciplines from primary to specialist care, podiatry, paediatrics and dietetics, Diabetes UK Professional Conference 2019 will feature a three-day multi-disciplinary programme, packed with events from lectures and professional interest group meetings to hands-on, practical workshops. New to 2019, the conference will also include bespoke masterclasses that will deliver discussion and practical advice in areas that are often considered particularly challenging.

By registering for this year’s conference, healthcare professionals will have the chance to hear from inspiring speakers about the latest research and developments in diabetes treatment and care, and to network with more than 3,000 peers, colleagues and experts from all over the world. As part of the exhibition, attendees will be able to explore more than 60 stands and 500 abstract posters ranging from basic science, clinical science, education, to clinical care management, healthcare delivery and psychological care.

This year’s keynote lectures will be delivered throughout the three-day conference by leading specialists in the diabetes field, including Maggie Shepherd, Simon Heller and Anna Gloyn, amongst others.

“We’re proud to say that 84 per cent of delegates at our last Diabetes UK Professional Conference said they would be changing their practice as a result of something they learnt at the event.” said Therese Dolan, Senior Events Manager at Diabetes UK. “We are excited to open registration for our 21st annual professional conference, and to continue equipping healthcare professionals with the latest insight in diabetes treatment, care and research, and the skills needed to help create a world where diabetes can do no harm.”

Registration is now open on the Diabetes UK website at www.diabetes.org.uk/DUKPC-19. Early bird rates are available to all registrants, with discounted admission offered to students and Professional Members of Diabetes UK.

Abstract submission is also open. Authors are encouraged to submit their abstracts by Thursday, 18 October 2018 at 5PM; guidelines and examples of previous abstract submission available here.

Please visit Diabetes UK’s website for highlights from last year’s event – one of our largest ever Diabetes UK Professional Conference events.