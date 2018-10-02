Aggressive breast cancer cells hijack protective protein to aid growth

Oct 2 2018

A study conducted at Augusta University has revealed that a protein known to protect healthy cells also protects cancer cells in aggressive breast cancer.

Nedelcu Paul PetruImage Credit: Nedelcu Paul Petru / Shutterstock

The research suggests that heat shock protein 70 (HSP70), which protects cells from stress, seems to protect cancer cells in difficult-to-treat triple negative breast cancer, but not in the easier-to-treat estrogen-positive breast cancer.

This aggressive breast cancer hijacks your normal protective physiological process to survive the toxic environment it has created."

Hasan Korkaya, Study Author

The study revealed that tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNFα), which can induce cancer cell death, can also be manipulated to aid the survival of cancer cells.

The results also suggest that HSP70 could provide an effective target for treating certain aggressive breast cancers.

The researchers studied animal models and human breast cancer cells lines using HSP70 inhibitors and tested what happens when they administer more TNFα, which should then be able to destroy cancer rather than protect it.

They found that to protect the cancer cells, TNFα upregulates the protein A20, which then induces HSP70. This prevents the TNFα-induced apoptosis of cancer cells.

As recently reported in the journal Oncogene, Korkaya and team found that in less aggressive luminal breast cancer, TNFα does not upregulate A20 and instead aids cancer cell death.

However, overexpression of A20 in luminal breast cancer cells causes them to become more aggressive.

When the team inhibited A20 expression and then administered more TNFα to the aggressive cells, the cancer died off.

Furthermore, when they administered TNFα without first inhibiting A20, the cancer cells started to produce more of the protective protein.

Next, the team plans to find out why A20 and HSP70 are not upregulated by TNFα in luminal breast cancer.

They also intend to find out whether A20 is upregulated in patients with disease that has progressed.

Source:

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-10/mcog-abc092818.ph

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Cancer undercuts ability of normal cells to consume glucose, finds study
Aspirin shown to prevent the spread of cancer
Research findings could bring relief to millions of cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy
Prostatectomy plus radiotherapy associated with greater survival in prostate cancer patients
Pfizer announces FDA approval of VIZIMPRO for first-line treatment of EGFR-mutated metastatic NSCLC
Crown Bioscience announces successful validation of well-characterized prostate cancer PDX models
Gangrene-causing bacteria show promise as cancer treatment
Promising vaccine may provide new treatment option for patients with HER2-positive cancers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »