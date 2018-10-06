New collaborative program receives CDC grant to reduce Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders

Oct 6 2018

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) affects approximately 1 in 20 children in the United States. These catastrophic and irreversible disorders are entirely preventable if no alcohol is used during pregnancy. Reducing the incidence of FASD is a vital public health goal which highlights the need for public health interventions to specifically address alcohol use among women during their reproductive years. A new collaborative program led by Boston Medical Center (BMC) and funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will train healthcare providers on how to best screen and counsel patients regarding unsafe alcohol use including the risks of alcohol use during pregnancy.

FASD are the physical, behavioral, mental, and cognitive disabilities often seen in individuals who were exposed to alcohol during their gestation. Alcohol use during pregnancy is considered the most common causes of preventable developmental and intellectual disabilities. Research suggests that 20-30 percent of women drink at some time during pregnancy, counter to the advice of the CDC and Surgeon General.

Related Stories

The Boston Sustainable Models for unhealthy Alcohol use ReducTion (B SMART) program is a collaboration between BMC, Boston University Schools of Medicine (BUSM) and Public Health (BUSPH), and Boston HealthNet - an integrated health care delivery system providing services at sites located throughout Boston and in nearby communities. The B SMART program will focus on training healthcare providers in universal screening and counseling for unhealthy alcohol use - with ongoing coaching and technical assistance. The program will work with each participating clinic to tailor the implementation of these services to best meet their patients' and providers' needs.

"Healthcare providers are key players in the effort to reduce Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders, and it is vital that they are trained in how to best screen for unhealthy alcohol use and intervene using nonjudgmental and effective counseling strategies," said Daniel Alford, MD, MPH, director of the Clinical Addiction Research and Education (CARE) unit at BMC and BUSM and principal investigator of the B SMART program.

The lessons learned from this program will then be shared within and outside of the Boston HealthNet community, allowing for the continued development and implementation of new strategies to address unhealthy alcohol use and to reduce the incidence of FASD at other practices.

"By creating protocols that can be adapted and used widely by practices in Massachusetts and beyond, we believe that the B SMART program will help prevent cases of FASD," said Alford, who is also Professor of Medicine and Associate Dean for Continuing Medical Education at BUSM.

Source:

http://www.bmc.org

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Men who consume alcohol during adolescence are more likely to have prostate cancer
Study: ‘Compulsivity circuit’ in brain may drive alcohol-seeking behavior in heavy drinkers
Areas with high density of alcohol outlets have more hospital admission rates
Study shows link between child mistreatment and AOD problems via impulsive decision-making
Alcohol in any amount harmful finds study
'Compulsivity circuit' may drive alcohol-seeking behavior in heavy drinkers
Simple intervention during routine care reduces alcohol consumption in men with HIV
Availability of alcohol to young adults may have large effects on risky behaviors

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study examines link between alcohol consumption and death risk in patients with NAFLD