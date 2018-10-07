New study could change the way doctors treat a common STD

Oct 7 2018

A new study led by an infectious disease epidemiologist at Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine could change the way doctors treat a common sexually transmitted disease.

Professor Patricia Kissinger and a team of researchers found the recommended single dose of medication isn't enough to eliminate trichomoniasis, the most common curable STD, which can cause serious birth complications and make people more susceptible to HIV. Results of the research are published in Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Globally, an estimated 143 million new cases of trichomoniasis among women occur each year and most do not have symptoms, yet the infection is causing unseen problems. The recommended treatment for more than three decades has been a single dose of the antibiotics metronidazole or tinidazole.

Related Stories

The researchers recruited more than 600 women for the randomized trial in New Orleans; Jackson, Mississippi; and Birmingham, Alabama. Half the women took a single dose of metronidazole and the other half received treatment over seven days.

Kissinger and her team found the women who received multiple doses of the treatment were half as likely to still have the infection after taking all the medication compared to women who only took a single dose.

"There about 3.7 million new cases of trichomoniasis each year in the United States," Kissinger said. "That means a lot of women have not been getting inadequate treatment for many decades."

Trichomoniasis can cause preterm delivery in pregnant women and babies born to infected mothers are more likely to have low birth weight. The parasite can also increase the risk of getting or spreading HIV.

Kissinger believes the CDC will change its treatment recommendations because of the results of this study.

"We need evidence-based interventions to improve health," Kissinger says. "We can no longer do something because it's what we've always done. I hope that this study will help to change the recommendations so that women can get the proper treatment for this common curable STD."

Source:

https://news.tulane.edu/news/treatment-common-std-doesn%E2%80%99t-work-some-women-study-finds

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

UIC receives grant to reduce sexually transmitted infections among South African women
Researchers identify individual HPV types that are linked to HIV infection
Wits doctors transplant liver from HIV positive mother to her child with end-stage liver disease
Rice seeds could hold key to preventing HIV infections
Research reveals new details of HIV life cycle
Two-pronged approach represents potential strategy for targeting latent reservoir of HIV
Australia's HIV diagnoses hit seven year low
Risk-profiling can help improve preventive measures against HIV

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
SLU's College professor receives NIH grant to develop I-TEST project