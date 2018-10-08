Postmenopausal women who lost weight had lower risk of developing invasive breast cancer

Oct 8 2018

In a study of postmenopausal women, participants who lost weight had a lower risk of developing invasive breast cancer than those who maintained or gained weight. Published early online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, the findings suggest that weight loss may help lower postmenopausal women's breast cancer risk.

Although obesity has been strongly related to breast cancer risk, studies examining whether weight loss might reduce postmenopausal women's risk have provided mixed results. To examine the issue, Rowan Chlebowski, MD, PhD, of the City of Hope National Medical Center in Duarte, California, and his colleagues analyzed information on 61,335 women participating in the World Health Initiative Observational Study who had no prior breast cancer and had normal mammogram results. The women's body weight, height, and body mass index were assessed at the start of the study and again 3 years later.

Related Stories

During an average follow-up of 11.4 years, there were 3,061 new cases of invasive breast cancer diagnosed. Women with weight loss ≥5 percent had a 12 percent lower breast cancer risk compared with stable weight women, with no interaction by body mass index. Weight gain of ≥5 percent was not associated with risk of breast cancer overall but was associated with a 54 percent higher incidence of triple negative breast cancer.

"Our study indicates that moderate, relatively short-term weight reduction was associated with a statistically significant reduction in breast cancer risk for postmenopausal women," said Dr. Chlebowski. "These are observational results, but they are also supported by randomized clinical trial evidence from the Women's Health Initiative Dietary Modification trial where, in a randomized clinical trial setting, adopting a low-fat dietary pattern that was associated with a similar magnitude of weight loss resulted in a significant improvement in breast cancer overall survival. These findings, taken together, provide strong correlative evidence that a modest weight loss program can impact breast cancer."

Source:

https://www.cancer.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

FDA permits marketing of ClonoSEQ assay to detect minimal residual disease in blood cancer patients
Gangrene-causing bacteria show promise as cancer treatment
Aggressive breast cancer cells hijack protective protein to aid growth
Australia will soon become the first country to eradicate cervical cancer
Researchers find ALS drug as potential treatment for prostate cancer
Aspirin shown to prevent the spread of cancer
New project identifies immune checkpoint inhibition as potential treatment for angiosarcomas
Researchers develop cancer vaccine platform to improve efficacy of oncolytic enveloped viruses

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Promising vaccine may provide new treatment option for patients with HER2-positive cancers