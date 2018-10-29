Novartis enters into clinical development agreement with Pfizer to improve treatment of NASH

Novartis announced today that it has entered into a clinical development agreement with Pfizer which will include a study combining tropifexor and one or more Pfizer compounds for the treatment of NASH, including an Acetyl CoA-Carboxylase (ACC) Inhibitor (PF-05221304, a Diacylglycerol O-Acyltransferase 2 (DGAT2) Inhibitor (PF-06865571, and a Ketohexokinase (KHK) Inhibitor (PF-06835919). The financial details of this transaction are not disclosed.

"Novartis has a leading development portfolio in non-viral liver diseases and I believe especially in our combination therapies. Liver diseases, including NASH, are multifaceted with various factors that contribute to the progression of the disease. This makes them difficult to treat with a single compound," said Eric Hughes, Global Development Unit Head, Immunology, Hepatology and Dermatology. "We want to collaborate with multiple partners to drive the science and understanding of how to treat non-viral liver diseases. Targeting different pathways in NASH with a broad array of therapies is an essential strategy to bring the best treatments to patients.

NASH is a complex condition with no currently available treatment options. NASH presents a high unmet patient need, as it affects up to 6.5% of the population worldwide, and is largely asymptomatic. As fat builds up in the liver, it can trigger a vicious cycle of chronic inflammation and liver scarring called fibrosis. Over time, liver inflammation and fibrosis may progress to cirrhosis, which can lead to liver failure and death.