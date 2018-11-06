PTSD associated with increased risk of major CV event or death after cardiac arrest

Sally Robertson, B.Sc.Nov 6 2018

People who experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after surviving cardiac arrest, may be at a significantly increased risk of a major cardiovascular event or death for up to one year following the arrest, compared with people who do not develop PTSD.

Life Science | Shutterstock

The finding is the result of research conducted at the Columbia University Medical Center in New York and will be presented on Sunday at this year’s American Heart Association’s Resuscitation Science Symposium in Chicago. The symposium is an international meeting dedicated to presenting the latest developments in cardiovascular resuscitation research.

Related Stories

PTSD is a condition that often develops after a person experiences cardiac arrest. Now, a study led by Sachin Agarwal involving 114 patients who had been resuscitated following cardiac arrest between 2015 and 2017 has shown that those who developed PTSD were at a three-fold greater risk of experiencing a major cardiovascular event or death from any cause, compared with those who did not develop PTSD.

Of the 114 participants, who had sustained mild-to-moderate brain injury, 36 (31.6%) were diagnosed with PTSD caused by the cardiac arrest. They were diagnosed on discharge from hospital, which was an average of 21 days after the arrest had taken place.

Follow-up of the patients over the course of more than a year found that 29 people (25.4%) experienced a major cardiovascular event such as heart attack, heart failure, severe chest pain, clogged arteries requiring an emergency procedure or an event requiring the implantation of a defibrillator or pacemaker. The follow-up also revealed that 10 people (8.8%) died.

Researchers are now calling for further studies to understand the mechanisms underlying the association between cardiac-arrest-induced PTSD and the increased risk of a major cardiovascular event or death.

Source:

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-11/aha-plt102618.php

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New issue considers role of coronary angiography after cardiac arrest
Sudden cardiac arrests more likely to happen on any day at any time, shows study
New clinical trial examines use of adrenaline to treat cardiac arrests
Cardiac arrest patients resuscitated with new breathing tube more likely to survive, finds study
Change in type of breathing tube used for resuscitation can improve odds of survival
Overweight and ageing scuba divers at risk of cardiac arrest
New breathing tube for treating out-of-hospital cardiac arrest could save more lives
Researchers find link between sudden cardiac death and common heart condition

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

An interview with Dr. Andrew Ewald, discussing the influence of the myoepithelium on breast cancer growth and the importance of studying metastasis.

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Firefighters who died from cardiac arrest show signs of heart disease at autopsy