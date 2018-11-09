Vulnerable young teenagers urgently need better sex education, say researchers

Nov 9 2018

Sexually active teenagers who were offered rapid, confidential chlamydia testing and same-day treatment at college mostly did not take up the offer, largely due to ignorance about the risks.

Only 10-13% of students in three London-based further education colleges responded to messages inviting them for on-site testing.
But in those who were tested, high rates of chlamydia were discovered, with one in twenty testing positive.

Interviews conducted by the researchers suggested the very low uptake was associated with a lack of knowledge about sexually transmitted infections, as well as students not feeling they were at risk, or being embarrassed about testing. Students commented: "I don't know anything, to be honest" or "I haven't been taught anything."

Related Stories

Researchers at St George's, University of London and at King's College, London conducted a feasibility sexual health trial over one academic year in 500 students attending six London-based further education colleges. They were using 'test and treat' technology, offering 90-minute chlamydia tests and same day on-site treatment.

Professor Pippa Oakeshott, who led the trial, said: "We were surprised and disappointed by the levels of uptake in teenagers. Sexually active teenagers are at much higher risk of infections than older adults but often know very little about STIs. They urgently need better sex education. In addition the closure of sexual health clinics, coupled with the new policy of relying on postal testing, is creating a perfect storm for vulnerable young teenagers. It's now even harder for young people to access testing, treatment and contraception. Teenagers must be helped to realize that they are at risk."

Source:

https://www.sgul.ac.uk/news/news-archive/better-sex-education-urgently-needed-for-at-risk-teenagers-researchers-say

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Virginia Tech researcher receives $1.7 million to study herpes simplex virus
Scientists receive $5.1 million grant to develop stem cell-based therapy for blinding retinal conditions
Newly discovered toxin stands out from others in the battle for microbial domination
Research highlights lack of data on European children's nutrient intake levels
Slime in showerheads could harbour dangerous lung bacteria finds study
Scientists investigate how broad-spectrum antibiotic therapy affects interaction of gut bacteria
Study outlines how gut bacteria may influence behavior, including movement
Rising temperatures may boost number of cases of Lyme disease, finds study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

An interview with Dr. Andrew Ewald, discussing the influence of the myoepithelium on breast cancer growth and the importance of studying metastasis.

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers show link between pathogenic mycobacteria in showerheads and lung infections