Georgia State professor receives $1.2 million grant to study how the brain controls eating behavior

Nov 14 2018

Dr. Marise Parent, professor and associate director of the Neuroscience Institute at Georgia State University, has received a three-year, $1.2 million federal grant to study how brain areas involved in memory control eating behavior.

The grant from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases of the National Institutes of Health will be used to explore how the hippocampus, a brain structure that is critical for memory and learning, inhibits eating behavior at a biochemical level. The project's ultimate goal is to identify new pharmacological and behavioral strategies for treating diet-induced obesity and other eating-related disorders.

Parent is the principal investigator for the project. Georgia State collaborators include Dr. Daniel Cox, associate professor in the Neuroscience Institute, and Dr. Aaron Roseberry, associate professor in the Department of Biology, in addition to a scientist from the University of Iowa.

Related Stories

Parent and her colleagues hypothesize that memory can be a powerful tool for controlling eating behavior because it provides a record of recent energy intake that likely outlasts most physiological signals generated by a meal.

"When you decide what you're going to eat, how much you're going to eat and if you're going to eat now, often those decisions are influenced by your memory of what you've recently eaten," Parent said. "Your memory can keep a really good record of what you've just eaten and influence your future eating behavior, but we don't know which brain areas accomplish this and how it is achieved at the biochemical level. That's what we'll study with this grant."

Scientists recognize the brain influences humans to eat when there's a need or deficiency and to feel good or experience pleasure.

"We have been arguing that it is important to consider the role of other kinds of controls in the brain that we call cognitive controls," Parent said. "Those might actually be more easily modified by intervention, so we should really understand how those work if we want to understand problems associated with overeating or undereating. If you don't understand how brain areas involved in cognition control eating, then your understanding of how the brain controls eating is incomplete.

"The other piece that's interesting is that if you damage the hippocampus, it turns out you'll eat sooner and you'll overeat. A lot of things damage your hippocampus, like obesity, PTSD, depression, alcoholism and stress. So, all of those things might contribute to overeating through a novel mechanism that hasn't been previously considered, by actually impairing your memory and impairing the functioning of this brain area."

Source:

https://news.gsu.edu/2018/11/13/researcher-gets-1-2-million-federal-grant-to-study-how-brain-controls-eating-behavior/?

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New synthetic compound based on brain hormone holds promise for cancer treatment
Neuroscientists receive $16.75 million from BRAIN Initiative to decipher the brain's visual system
Researchers find new tiny molecule that is capable of killing medulloblastoma
Brain activity pattern linked with development of schizophrenia
Promising new glioblastoma treatment could improve and extend patients' lives
Multidisciplinaryresearch teams selected to study age-related brain disorders
Scientists make strides in developing liquid biopsies for detecting brain tumor DNA
Study identifies unique functional brain networks associated with ASD behaviors in infancy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Empowering the NHS through Industry Partnerships

An interview with Cara Afzal and Lee-Ann Farrell discussing the importance of industry partnerships with the NHS, and how Janssen are working to improve dementia care for Manchester and hematology services for Wales.

Empowering the NHS through Industry Partnerships

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
NIH awards $3.5 million to continue development of robotic system for treating brain tumors