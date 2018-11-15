Disrupting reproduction strategy of disease-causing parasites could help fight malaria

Nov 15 2018

Malaria parasites know good times from bad and plan their offspring accordingly, scientists have found, in a development that could inform new treatments.

Scientists have found that the reproduction strategy used by the disease-causing parasites is more sophisticated than previously thought, and is similar to that seen in more complex organisms.

The findings could help researchers better predict how the parasites respond to adverse conditions, such as treatment with anti-malarial drugs.

Scientists at the Universities of Edinburgh and Toronto used a mathematical model, combined with experiments, to examine when malaria parasites opt to put greater efforts into reproduction.

To survive in a host such as a person or animal, the parasites replicate asexually in the blood, causing disease. They must produce specialised sexual forms in order to reproduce and spread the infection to new hosts.

Related Stories

The team discovered that parasites alter how much effort they invest in survival versus reproduction, according to how well they can grow inside a host.

When conditions are good, and parasites are growing well, they can afford to reproduce and spread to new hosts, researchers found. In poor conditions however, parasites delay reproduction and divert efforts to replicating asexually, prioritising survival in the host. This can make infections harder to clear, the team says.

If conditions are catastrophically bad and the parasite population plummets - following treatment with a strong dose of anti-malarial drugs, for instance - they invest as much as possible in reproduction in a last-ditch effort to spread to new hosts.

Developing treatments that prompt parasites to invest more in reproduction and less in the disease-causing asexual stages, while also blocking their spread to other hosts, could help to combat the disease, the team says.

The study is published in the journal PLOS Pathogens. It was supported by NERC, BBSRC, the Royal Society, the FNR of Luxembourg, Wellcome, the Human Frontiers Science Program, and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.

Dr Petra Schneider, of the University of Edinburgh's School of Biological Sciences, who led the study, said: "It is really exciting to discover that these small blood parasites follow the same reproductive strategies as more complex animals, like insects, birds and mammals. Being able to predict how parasites balance reproduction and survival could improve the outcomes of treatment."

Source:

https://www.ed.ac.uk/news/2018/parasite-study-could-aid-efforts-to-treat-malaria

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers devise a simple way to boost efficacy of malarial TBVs
Dogs trained to sniff out malaria
Innovative approach for developing vaccine against most prevalent human malaria parasite
Malaria parasites found to be most infectious during mosquito feeding times
UC Scientist receives NIH grant for developing new malaria therapeutic strategies
Study uncovers rare phenomenon of antibodies working together against malaria
Otago scientists make a breakthrough in monkey malaria research
Balanced production of pro and anti-inflammatory cytokines at two years of age protects against malaria

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Empowering the NHS through Industry Partnerships

An interview with Cara Afzal and Lee-Ann Farrell discussing the importance of industry partnerships with the NHS, and how Janssen are working to improve dementia care for Manchester and hematology services for Wales.

Empowering the NHS through Industry Partnerships

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers for the first time crash caged populations of malaria vector mosquito