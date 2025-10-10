New insights into malaria proteins offer pathway to blocking parasite transmission

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Radboud University Medical CenterOct 10 2025

Using millions of microscope images magnified up to 130,000 times, researchers from Radboud university medical center and Toronto have unraveled the structure of two key proteins in the malaria parasite. With this knowledge, scientists are developing new vaccines that block the transmission of parasites via mosquitoes.

Malaria, a parasitic infectious disease, has existed since the time of the ancient Egyptians and still threatens nearly half of the world's population. In recent years, two malaria vaccines have become available that protect against infection, but they do not offer complete protection. Moreover, these vaccines do not stop the spread of the malaria parasite from one person to another via mosquitoes. That's why researchers are working on new vaccines that do block this transmission.

Thirty billion parasites

These new vaccines mainly target two proteins of the malaria parasite. 'These proteins were discovered back in the 1980s, but we still didn't really know what they looked like', says PhD candidate Ezra Bekkering from Radboudumc. 'That's because they're difficult to produce.' Bekkering and his colleagues, together with scientists from The Hospital for Sick Children Research Institute in Toronto, have now finally unraveled the structures of these two proteins and published their findings in the journal Immunity.

To analyze them, the researchers needed to obtain enough of the proteins. To do this, they cultured thirty billion malaria parasites-a process that took six months. They extracted the proteins from the parasites and then resolved their 3D structure using cryo-electron microscopy. This technique allows proteins to be visualised at the atomic level by taking millions of images with a microscope that can zoom in up to 130,000 times.

Sexual reproduction

Although the structure of the proteins is now elucidated, their role remains somewhat mysterious. Researcher Matthijs Jore explains: 'They are part of a complex on the surface of the malaria parasite and are specific to this pathogen. That makes them a suitable target for vaccines. These proteins likely help the parasite during sexual reproduction.'

Related Stories

Now that researchers know the 3D structure of the two proteins, they better understand how the malaria parasite infects mosquitoes and how antibodies against these proteins can block parasite development in the mosquito. They can now use the structure as a blueprint to develop new malaria vaccines that contribute to eradicating this deadly disease. Jore adds: 'If you don't know what something looks like, it's hard to protect yourself against it. The elucidated structures offer new opportunities for better malaria vaccines.'

Source:

Radboud University Medical Center

Journal reference:

Bekkering, E. T., et al. (2025). Cryo-EM structure of endogenous Pfs230:Pfs48/45 complex with six antibodies reveals mechanisms of malaria transmission-blocking activity. Immunity. doi.org/10.1016/j.immuni.2025.09.014

Posted in: Medical Research News | Histology & Microscopy | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers find plasma donors with broad malaria protection
New method genetically blocks mosquitoes from transmitting malaria
Genetic study reveals how Anopheles funestus adapts to malaria control
Timor-Leste achieves historic malaria-free status
Gene-edited mosquitoes slash malaria spread 93% using self-propagating shield
Australian researchers uncover new target for next-generation malaria vaccines
Climate disasters threaten malaria control efforts in high-burden regions
Researchers boost effectiveness of malaria drug by tweaking its symmetry

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New network launched to tackle malaria in African school children