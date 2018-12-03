Mediterranean diet in pregnancy linked to lower risk of having children with accelerated growth

Dec 3 2018

The Mediterranean diet is characterized by a high content of fruits, vegetables, olive oil, legumes and nuts. This healthy diet pattern has been associated with lower obesity and cardiometabolic risk in adults, but few studies have focused on children.

This study, published in the Journal of Pediatrics, aimed at evaluating the association between adherence to a Mediterranean diet during pregnancy and growth patterns and cardiometabolic risk in early infancy.

The study was performed with data of over 2,700 pregnant women from Asturias, Guipúzcoa, Sabadell and Valencia, who are part of the INMA-Childhood and Environment cohort. The women filled in a questionnaire on dietary intake in the first and third trimester of pregnancy. In addition, the diet, weight and height of their offspring were followed-up from birth to age 4 years. Other tests such as blood analysis and blood pressure were also performed at age 4.

Related Stories

The results show that pregnant women with higher adherence to the Mediterranean diet had a 32% lower risk of having children with an accelerated growth pattern, as compared to offspring of women that did not follow such diet.

Sílvia Fernández, ISGlobal researcher and first author of the study, underlines that "mothers with lower adherence to the Mediterranean diet were younger, consumed more calories, and had higher probability of smoking and a lower education and social level," as compared to those women who did follow the diet".

"These results support the hypothesis that a healthy diet during pregnancy can have a beneficial effect for child development," concludes the study coordinator Dora Romaguera, researcher at ISGlobal and CIBEROBN. Regarding the mechanisms that underlie this association, the researcher mentions "possible epigenetic modifications that regulate fetal cardiometabolism, or shared eating patterns between mothers and children, although this deserves further investigation."

The study did not find a correlation between Mediterranean diet in pregnancy and a reduction in cardiometabolic risk (blood pressure or cholesterol) in early infancy. "The effects on cardiometabolic risk could appear later in childhood," explains Fernández.

Source:

https://www.isglobal.org/documents/10179/6225531/NdP+Dieta+Mediterranea+Embarazadas+eng+031218.pdf/9dcbcb16-9184-4c2a-a889-50ff29061336

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Earliest UK estimates of children affected in the womb by alcohol intake during pregnancy
Paleo diet linked to heart disease biomarker
New study of tribe shows influence of Western diet and lifestyle on blood pressure
Low-protein, high-carb diet may promote healthy brain ageing
Study finds increase in preconception health coverage after Medicaid expansion
Human Cell Atlas study of early pregnancy shows how mother's immune system is modified
Pregnancy losses may increase risk of cardiovascular disease
New data mapping method improves capacity to identify diet-disease relationships

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using Pre-Clinical Imaging to Detect Cancer

In this interview, Émilie Beaulieu Ouellet, Application Scientist for life science imaging at Photon Etc talks to New-Medical about their range of preclinical infrared imagers and how they can allow cancer detection.

Using Pre-Clinical Imaging to Detect Cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study highlights need for better screening tools to detect maternal sepsis