New version of InSyBio Suite launched to revolutionize biomarker discovery

The new version of InSyBio Suite has a significant increase in speed and refinement of the predictive biomarkers process.

The pioneerInSyBio Biomarkers tool is a unique tool offering single and multi-omics biomarker discovery with a combination of statistical, machine learning and biological network methods.

It allows its users to use InSyBio's patent pending pipeline for biomarker discovery with increased predictive accuracy and decreased requirements for sample size and validation experiments.

with this new version the company keeps innovating whilst focused on its mission to transform and improve the world of precision medicine, ultimately guaranteeing safer and more effective treatments.

this new version will improve the experience of more than 400 active users of InSyBioSuite and help them succeed in their research tasks.

InSyBio Suite version 2.4 has been officially launched on Monday 26th of November 2018.

The Chief Scientific Officer of InSyBio, Dr.Seferina Mavroudi, stated that:

At InSyBio we are crazy enough to think that we can revolutionize the biomarker discovery process – and maybe we have”.

InSyBio Biomarkers tool offers the following key features:

Data preprocessing using a combination of normalization, filtering, scaling and missing values imputation techniques

Semi-automatic statistical analysis: automatically select the best statistical test for your dataset

Bioinformatics visualization of your omics data with heatmaps, volcano plots, boxplots and excel-like tabular files

Identification of multiple biomarker solutions and training machine learning predictors with them

Using trained machine learning models and identified multiple biomarkers to predict the phenotype on new data

Other important updates include:

Functional characterization of >95% of the human proteome using our patent-pending in silico pipeline.

New advanced technique for miRNA target prediction using as input a series of a set of genes and a set of miRNAs and exploring all the potential miRNA:mRNA target sites among them with a computational technique which provides >98% accuracy.

Extended changes in the interface of the tool to improve user experience.

The CEO of InSyBio, Labros Digonis, stated that: